Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Princess Arachno Boss Guide

During the third chapter of the main story, Riku and Manana will be ambushed by Princess Arachno and her spiderlings. Princess Arachno is a Level 26 boss that has a large health pool and some powerful attacks up her sleeve. To help you out with defeating Princess Arachno in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, we’ve prepared this guide for you where we’ll be showing you exactly what you need to do to take her down.

Where to Find Princess Arachno

You’ll encounter Princess Arachno during the Hero Quest of Riku and Manana. This quest is named “A Nopon Counsel” which it takes place during the third chapter of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Princess Arachno Attacks

Before you dive into the battle with Princess Arachno in XC3, it’s very important to learn her moveset so you know exactly what to expect from her.

Luckily for you, Princess Arachno does not have many unique Arts up her sleeve. She only has 3 unique Arts that she’ll use during her Xenoblade 3 boss battle. The function of each Art is listed below.

Battle Pheromone – With this art, Princess Arachno spawns more minions in the battlefield. She can spawn up to four minions at a time.

Queen Bite – Princess Arachno dashes forward and bites at whatever is in front of her. This attack inflicts Shackle Blocking on the target. This debuff temporarily stops the target from blocking attacks.

Cocoon – When Princess Arachno uses this Art, she will go into a cocoon which will make her almost impervious to attacks. The cocoon lasts for around 15 seconds.

How to Defeat Princess Arachno in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The biggest problem you’ll face during this XC3 boss fight won’t be Princess Arachno herself, it’ll be her minions.

Princess Arachno will regularly use her Battle Pheromone art to spawn more and more minions. The minions will serve as a great distraction, so you’ll be forced to shift your focus to them instead of the boss.

But luckily for you, you have the perfect counter for the minions. If you don’t know already, Riku and Manana have an Art called Roasty–Toasty. They can use this Art to spawn a small Blaze Field in the arena. This Blaze field will deal passive damage to any opponent standing in it.

The arena where you fight Princess Arachno is very small and cramped, so the Blaze Field will cover almost the entire arena.

This means that the Roasty-Toasty Art will allow you to passively deal damage to all the minions, making them a very easy kill. You then use a strong AoE Art to finish them off.

Now that you know how to deal with the minions, Princess Arachno should not be that big of a problem for you. The only thing she had going for her were the minions. And once they’re taken care of, Princess Arachno will have no powerful Art left. Her Queen Bite Art is very easy to dodge and deals very underwhelming damage, so it’s nothing to worry about.

Princess Arachno’s last art, Cocoon, is simply just a defensive Art that she’ll use to buy herself some time. Cocoon will actually work in your favor as it will give you extra time to deal with her minions.

And once Princess Arachno comes out of her cocoon, it’ll be game over for her. The rewards you’ll obtain for defeating Princess Arachno in XC3 are listed below.