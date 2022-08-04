Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nia, Queen of Agnus Best Arts, How to Recruit and Use

As you progress through Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you get to recruit more characters to your team to increase your strength, effectiveness and options when choosing heroes to fight with. One of the many recruitable characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is Nia. This guide will help you recruit and introduce you to Nia, Queen of Agnus.

How to Unlock Nia

Though Nia is a significant character in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, being the Queen of Agnus and all, she is not playable in your first playthrough. If you want to play with Nia in XC3, you need to beat the entire game once.

After your first playthrough, return to the Hall of Serene and there, you will get a new quest that you didn’t get the first time. This quest is denoted by a golden mark on the map.

Once you complete this new quest, you will be able to unlock Nia as a healer for your team. From here on, you can continue exploring the world of Xenoblade 3 as you want with Nia in your party.

How to Use Nia

Nia is not only the Queen of Agnus, but also a gifted healer. She can keep your entire team’s health pools up with little to no effort. She can revive any of the fallen teammates. Nia can be a great addition to your team for the second playthrough, where you might find most of the enemies tougher than the last time.

Being the Queen of Agnus, Nia is not lacking in offensive capabilities, even though she is basically a supporting character. Nia’s abilities allow her to deal full damage regardless of the enemy’s defenses.

Nia fulfills an all-rounded role, where she is not only the life force of her team, she can also be the muscle of the team, helping you tear down the defenses of almost any enemy you run into.

The only drawback is that Nia has very limited TP, and can use her Chain Attacks a limited number of times. Similarly, since her Chain Attack ability allows her to revive the characters, it becomes somewhat useless if all your characters are already up and fighting. Otherwise, she is great.

Best Arts

The best Combat Arts for Nia in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are as follows

Redeeming Bloom – Regenerates all allies in an AoE

– Regenerates all allies in an AoE Saber Slash – When the art hits, all nearby allies are healed to a maximum of 1005 of the healing power

– When the art hits, all nearby allies are healed to a maximum of 1005 of the healing power Hydroblast – Nia has a 30% chance of ignoring enemy defenses when attacking

The best skill to use for Nia is Enhanced Cellular Stimulus. The skill allows you a further 30% increased chance to ignore all enemy defenses and deal 100% bonus damage.