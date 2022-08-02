Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Juniper Best Arts, How to Recruit and Use

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, having the right heroes on your team will benefit you in the long run. In that regard, you should definitely recruit Juniper. This guide will show you everything you need to know about Juniper in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to Unlock Juniper

Juniper is one of the recruitable heroes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and can prove to be an excellent addition to your roster of heroes because she excels not only as a formidable Attacker but also as an excellent Stalker class character.

Juniper can be recruited through the hero’s quest named Natural Selection. This quest becomes available in Chapter 4 of the game shortly after you progress through Maktha Wildwood area.

How to Use Juniper

As previously stated, Juniper in Xenoblade 3 is renowned for being an exceptional Attacker, so you’ll want to put her on the offensive to deal some hefty damage to your enemies.

After being recruited, Juniper will assist you in gaining an advantage in most battles by landing critical hits on enemies. You may be wondering if Juniper, as an attacker, has low defensive stats, making her vulnerable if enemies manage to hit her.

Well, that’s true, but the thing is that her attacks have an exceptionally long range, allowing her to stay a safe distance, even away from combat. Also, she’s agile and can manage her way out of attacks, so you won’t have to worry much.

Having said that, Juniper relies on certain conditions to perform to her fullest, so you’ll have to go through the trouble of configuring those conditions.

Juniper’s Best Arts

This section will go through the best Arts for Juniper in XC3. So give it a read to have an insight into the perks Juniper has to offer.

Downdraft – If you manage to hit an enemy at the rear, this inflicts bleed.

– If you manage to hit an enemy at the rear, this inflicts bleed. Force of Nature – This sets the field range of attacks to Medium.

– This sets the field range of attacks to Medium. Liberation Arrow – This will increase the damage dealt from the sideways by 120%.

Apart from these, the best Talent Art Juniper has is Refreshing Rain. This inflicts 50% more damage to enemies at 30% or lower HP, providing you the opportunity to finish off an enemy