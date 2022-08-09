Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass DLC Details

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an adventure-type game just like its predecessors. Along with its base game, there is also an expansion pass with DLCs that will be released in waves till the end of 2023. This guide will cover the details of what DLC to expect in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and new modes that will be released over the year.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass DLC

The Expansion Pass in XC3 that is released alongside the base game on 29th July can be bought from the Nintendo eShop for 30$. The pass will give you access to 4 DLC packs that contain extra content that will be released over the next year.

Each wave of XC3 DLC will consist of a variety of new features mentioned below

Wave 1

Wave 1 was released alongside the base game and consists of

30 Silver Nopon Coins

10 Gold Nopon Coins

Iron Temple Guard

Circlet of Wisdom

Silver Belt

Auto-balancer

Glass memory

Nopon Strap

Outfit color variants

Wave 2

The second wave of the XC3 expansion pass will be released by the end of December (12/31/22) and will consist of,

New Challenge Battle Mode

A new hero

New quests

New outfit

Wave 3

The third wave of the expansion pass is expected to be released by the end of April (04/30/23). There is not enough info on what to expect in this wave.

Wave 4

The fourth wave of the expansion is expected to be released by the end of 2023. There is not enough info on what to expect in this wave.

How to Claim Expansion Pass Content

Once you have bought the expansion pass, Press the X button to open up the menu. You will then have to scroll down and select “Expansion Pass.” Lastly, select a DLC pack and press Y button to claim all the rewards.