Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Combos Tips

The primary part of Xenoblade Chronicle 3 is combat. As you progress through, you will find out that the major portion of this game is fighting. So you need to be good at taking down your enemies. This is where Combos kick in. In this guide, we will tell you all you need to know about combos in Xenoblade Chronicles 3; tips and tricks, which combos to use and how to use them.

How to Use Combos in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Combos are basically a set of arts that enable players and their party members to apply reactions to their foes. You can only use those arts which have special status effects to initiate a combo. Combos can put your enemy in multiple states such as an immobilized state, in a state of receiving more damage or many other states.

As said earlier, you can only use certain arts to start combos in Xenoblade 3. The arts which have the following status effects can be used to initiate a combo:

Burst

Topple

Smash

Launch

Break

Daze

Arts having these reaction or status effects can be combined to perform a combo in Xenoblade 3. There are basically two types of combos that you can perform.

Combo #1

Break > Topple > Launch > Smash

First, you put the enemy in the ‘Break’ state. Which means it is immobilized and more vulnerable to Topple effects. Then you put the enemy in the ‘Topple’ state. Your enemy won’t be able to attack you when it is in Topple state. Then you put your enemy in a ‘Launch’ state. This means if you launch an attack now, it will deal insane damage. So at last, you perform ‘Smash’ to deal huge damage.

Combo #2

Break > Topple > Daze > Burst

First, you put the enemy in the ‘Break’ state. Which means it is immobilized and more vulnerable to Topple effects. Then you put the enemy in the ‘Topple’ state. Your enemy won’t be able to attack you when it is in Topple state. Then you perform arts with Daze effect. What it does is that you won’t get an Aggro from your enemy even if you attack. Then you make your final blow by performing Burst.

All of the combos are initiated with arts that have a Break effect. This is done because you want your enemy immobilized before you start chaining attacks. Moreover, in the early stages of the game, you only have Break, Topple and Daze effects unlocked. Therefore you can only perform Daze combos. Practice will enable you to perform them with more perfection.

How to Apply Combos in Battle

You would need to keep in mind the pattern of usage of arts whilst performing a combo in Xenoblade 3. For instance, Noah’s ‘Sword Strike’ has the Break effect. So do that first. It must be followed with Lanz’s ‘Bull Rush’, which has the Topple effect. Finally, Eunie’s ‘Myopic Screen’ will do a Daze effect. This is how one can perform combo in an actual battle.

Combos Tactics

Lock Target on Same Enemy

Whilst fighting with your foes, you will have your party members accompanying you in the fight. So it is very vital that everyone focuses on the same target for successful combo usage in Xenoblade 3.

You will have to set the targeting AI of your party members on your target so that you will be able to perform combos with better efficiencies. You can change your party tactics to Focus Attacks by pressing ZL + Up. You will know you have done it right when the Focus Attacks icon lights up.

Changing Combo Pattern

There are three modes of Combos in XC3; “free for all,” a Burst combo and a Smash Combo. You will have to set the Combo tactics or Patterns correctly so that the AI of your party members execute the right combo at a time.

Benefits

Combos are very beneficial in every battle in XC3. They put the enemy in a vulnerable mode. Or less immune to attacks hence taking more damage. They can put the enemy in an immobilized state or can put them to sleep for a few seconds so that you can heal your allies and do other stuff. If you want an upper hand in battles, you would want to use combos as much as possible.