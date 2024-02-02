WWE 2K17 Controls And Attacks Guide

There aren’t many notable changes in WWE 2K17 from earlier iterations, but if you are new to the series, you need to be aware of some mechanics. These mechanics include how to deplete your opponent’s stamina, how to force a submission, and more. You also need to know what the controls are in WWE 2K17 so you can do your best in becoming a Superstar.

Knowing and mastering these mechanics can easily help you win more fights. This WWE 2K17 Controls and Tips guide will help you familiarise yourself with the basics of the game, including different tactics, controls, etc.

WWE 2K17 Controls (PS4 and Xbox One)

Below is a list of the complete controls in WWE 2K17

Action Playstation Input Xbox Input Signature/Finisher Triangle Y Irish Whip/Pin Circle B Grapple X A Strike Square X Wake Up Taunt D-pad up D-pad up Toggle Signature/Finisher D-pad down D-pad down Taunt Crowd D-pad left D-pad left Taunt Opponent D-pad right D-pad right Pick up Object/Climb L1 LB Run L2 LT Limb Target R1 RT Reverse R2 RB Control Character Left stick Left stick Change Target Right stick Right stick Display Current Target Touchpad Options button

WWE 2K17 Basic Attacks

You move about the arena using the left analog stick and the left bumper to enter/exit the arena. If you continue to tap LB/L1, it will put you on the apron; if you hold it, you will completely exit the arena.

LT/L2 is used to run and can be combined with LB/L1 – tapping – to slide out of the arena. It is important to keep running to a minimum to conserve stamina.

Normal attacks are executed by pressing X/Square, which can be chained together to perform a combo. If you continue to hold X/Square, you will land a strong attack that deals more damage and can be linked into combos. Strong attacks are relatively slow and can be avoided without much difficulty.

You need to press A/X to grab your opponent – the animation can be varied depending on the direction. Grabbing an opponent from the front side without any direction will put him/her in a face lock. You can drag the opponent around the arena if you hold RT/R1 during a face lock.

WWE 2K17 Advance Attacks

You can combine running with a regular attack to execute a running attack. This is a useful attack – especially in corners, when an opponent is on the ground, etc.

While facing the coupler, tap LT/L2 to reach the middle of it or continue to hold it to reach the very top. Once you have climbed the coupler, press X/Square to attack. They are done to Irish Whips by pressing B/Circle – you can continue the Irish Whips by either going with a grapple attack or a regular attack.

Alternatively, you can press the Irish Whips button again – near the ropes – to toss an opponent over the top rope.

WWE 2K17 Reversals, Submissions, and Taunts

Press RT when you see the on-screen prompt to execute a reversal during an opponent’s grab attack. Although reversals recharge over time, you should not try to spam them. In addition to Normal Reversals, there are Major Reversals as well. These reversals – soak up 2 reversal slots – negate your opponent’s ability to reverse any ability quickly.

There are several taunts available as well, which vary in their effects. You can find an overview of these taunts after the break:

D-Pad Up – Standing Taunt, Fighter Boost

D-Pad Right – Damage Boost and Grapple Boost

D-Pad Left – Increases Momentum for Signature Moves and Finishers

Once you have downed an opponent, you must tap B/Circle to pin him/her.

Submission has two phases. Firstly, you need to ensure that your opponent has the least amount of stamina available. The lower you can take it, the higher your chances of a successful submission.

To quickly deplete your opponent’s stamina, you can use Rest Hold. To successfully execute Rest Hold, you can grab your opponent from behind or grab him/her once and then press the grab button again. Once you have successfully done that, you need to try and weaken one of the limbs and work towards the submission.

WWE 2K17 MyCareer Tips

MyCareer mode lets you create your custom wrestlers and have them rise through the ranks of the WWE. Follow the tips below to maximize your chances of success in this mode.