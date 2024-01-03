How To Get The Wunderwaffe DG-2 In MW3 Zombies

The Wunderwaffe is a Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It is a legendary weapon that has been renowned throughout the series. This weapon is insanely overpowered and can finish off 10 zombies with full health. The Wunderwaffe DG-2 will send out an electric bolt to stun the enemies in their places and electrocute them in MW3 Zombies.

It can be challenging to acquire this weapon if you’re not a veteran of the Zombies Series. This weapon can take quite some amount of grinding if you want to acquire it during a match as it will depend on the RNG factor of the Mystery Boxes. Even if you acquire this weapon, exfilling with it will not guarantee its safe return to the lobby.

Here are the complete details of when, how, and where you can find this weapon;

Mystery Box Spawns

As mentioned, you can invest some Essence Points in a Mystery Box to try your luck and get the Wonder Weapon from it. The drop is not guaranteed, as the RNG factor of the game will be the judge of that. There are no bugs to exploit, so you cannot induce a forced spawn.

There is a slim possibility that it may drop but we’d rather that you don’t waste your Essence Points on it. Instead, here’s a guaranteed way to obtain the Wunderwaffe DG-2 in MW3 Zombies.

Complete the Holdout Mission

The Holdout mission belongs to Tier 4 Act 3 and can seem simple. But it can be quite difficult if you don’t have a Level 3 Pack-a-Punched gun with you. There are no confirmations on which zone this mission will take place in, as the first objective will be its deciding factor. The following are the objectives for this mission;

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Start an Outlast Contract

Kill 50 zombies

Extract the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Plans

Simply put, you must remove 50 zombies in a corrupted space and cannot leave before the kills are stacked up. Bringing a squad along can sound lovely but do make sure to decide beforehand who gets the schematics to avoid any quarrels. Only one schematic plan will drop per deployment, and it will be impossible for your squad to share the same schematic.

Long story short, a disciple will show himself while you’re racking up the zombie kills. The schematics will be in his possession. A quick tip to remember is that he is much stronger than you might anticipate. That is why you will need a Pack-a-Punched gun with such a high level. After you kill him, the Schematics will drop through a rift.

Take the schematics and make a successful exfil to keep the schematics with you. If you die during the mission or fail to pick them up, they will disappear, and you will have to grind again. Once obtained, these schematics will remain in your inventory forever. The Wunderwaffe can thus be crafted using the schematics in MW3 Zombies.

How to craft the Wunderwaffe DG-2

The Wunderwaffe can be crafted in the Crafting Menu in the Lobby. There is a significant downside to this weapon as it has a 48-hour cooling period. Once you craft it and use it in a game, you will need to wait for 2 days before you can craft this weapon once again and use it. There is a sliver of hope in the players that this cooldown may get reduced in further updates but there have been no official confirmations.

