Wolcen Lords of Mayhem Best Active Skills Guide

Active skills are mostly used in battles as special attacks for causing damage on the enemy. Using these skills in battles can level them up, enhancing their performance. In this guide on Wolcen Best Active Skills, we’ve given all the Active Skills used in Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem.

Wolcen Best Active Skills

In Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, you’re given a green signal for using any skill you want. These skills are mainly confined to three types of attacks: Melee, Ranged and Spell.

Melee Skills

To use Melee skills, you must have Melee Weapons.

Anvil’s Woe

Anvil’s Woe is an Active Skill that summons a colossal hammer. In order to use the Anvil’s Woe, you’ll need to have melee weapons.

Rage Cost: 98

Damage: 2687

Freeze Chance: 10.0%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Bladestorm

This is only usable with melee weapons. The Bladestorm skill summons a large greatsword and goes through a wave of foes while spinning to keep the momentum alive.

Rage Cost: 89

Rage Cost per sec.: 80

Damage: 1270

Freeze Chance: 12.3%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Bleeding Edge

Bleeding Edge is a very dangerous Active Skill that requires melee weapons. Using this skill allows you to throw a spinning axe in a circle which causes serious bleeding to anyone that comes in contact with it.

Rage Cost: 179

Damage: 2165

Bleed Stacks: 1

Bleed Chance: 7.9%

Bleed Duration: 6.0s

Blood for Blood

Blood for Blood allows you to cast a damaging area of effect on the ground. This Active skill requires melee weapons and causes more damage than the caster’s health therefore, it’s considered as a deadly skill.

Rage Cost: 84

Rage gen. per sec.: 7

Cooldown: 2.8s

Flight of Gaavanir

An Active skill used for casting a flying hammer at the opponent. Once it causes damage to the opponent, it goes back to the caster. The direction of the flying hammer depends upon the aim of the cursor as it will go in any direction of the cursor.

Rage Cost: 112

Damage: 1785

Shock Stacks: 1

Shock Chance: 6.7%

Shock Duration: 4.0s

Juggernaut

Juggernaut is an Active Skill that allows you to summon a damage absorbing shield that intervenes in the intensity of the damage and causes damage to the nearby adversaries. It bursts if the shield is re-cast causing more damage. This skill can’t be used without melee weapons.

Rage Cost: 107

Cooldown: 23.4s

Sovereign Shout

An Active Skill used for Unleashing a powerful warcry, increasing 25% of cast speed along with attack speed for yourself and your companions. The only way to use this skill is to have melee weapons.

Final Trick

Cooldown: 14.0s

Warpath

Warpath is an Active Skill allowing you to summons a mighty shield that goes through your opponent, causing a break in their ranks. This Active skill is only used with melee weapons.

Rage Cost: 134

Cooldown: 12.6s

Damage: 25

Shock Stacks: 1

Shock Chance: 6.7%

Shock Duration: 4.0s

Wings of Ishmir

An Active Skill used for summoning an enormous spear and allows you to leap on your opponent with it. This Skill is only usable with melee weapons.

Final Trick

Cooldown: 9.4s

Damage: 1721

Freeze Chance: 12.3%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Wrath of Baäpheth

Wrath of Baäpheth is an Active Skill that summons non-breakable chains, releasing a sudden gust of reckless lashes. This Attack is only used with melee weapons.

Rage Cost: 112

Damage: 1892

Freeze Chance: 10.0%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Tracker’s Reach

throws and pulls back a chain through the enemies just like a grappling hook. causes double damage when hitting and when pulled back.

Cooldown: 4.4s

Stasis Stacks: 1

Stasis Chance: 100%

Stasis Duration: 4.0s

Range: 14m

Dagger, Bow and Pistol Skills

To use Dagger, Bow and Pistol skills, you must have Dagger, Bow, and Pistol. The following skills are classified as Ranged in the game.

Avenger Autoturret

An active skill used to give covering fire by summoning a Deviceanial turret and is usable only with Dagger, Bow and Pistol. Once in hold, this skill can be wielded as well as detached.

Rage Cost: 179

Rage generation per sec.: 30

Cooldown: 1.9s

Damage: 866

Freeze Chance: 10.0%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Deathgazer Railgun

Deathgazer Railgun is an active skill used for charging a lethal sniper shot for damaging area of effect. Because of the shot the area of effect becomes narrow and the shot’s damage is increased. To use this kill you must have Dagger, Bow and Pistol.

Rage Cost: 98

Damage: 25

Stasis Stack: 1

Stasis Chance: 100.0%

Stasis Duration: 5.0s

Duskshroud

Duskshroud is an active skill that can only be used with Dagger, Bow and Pistol. This skill leaves a shadow cloud on the floor and decreases threat by providing invisibility.

Rage Cost: 107

Cooldown: 11.2s

Evasion

An active skill that runs opposite to the opponent and leaves a projectile, lowering the speed of the opponent’s area of effect. Make sure to have Dagger, Bow and Pistol to use it.

Rage Cost: 62

Rage Gen. per sec.: 11

Cooldown: 3.7s

Damage: 860

Cursed Stacks: 1

Cursed Chance: 7.2%

Cursed Duration: 5.0s

Gunslinger’s Brand

An active skill used for Channeling several shots; that are stopped at maximum reach. Also, this skill is used for hand-picking targets by floating above them. The only way to use this kill is through Dagger, Bow and Pistol.

Rage Cost: 125

Cooldown: 0.9s

Damage: 1599

Freeze Chance: 10.0%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Havoc Orb

Havoc Orb is an Active skill exclusive for Dagger, Bow and Pistol. This skill targets a section and releases an exploding device causing explosion in an area of effect.

Rage Cost: 268

Damage: 4175

Freeze Chance: 10.0%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Mark of Impurity

This active skill increases the damage of the target by cursing it. This kill can work without Dagger, Bow and Pistol.

Rage Cost: 132

Rage Generation per sec.: 2

Cooldown: 3.7s

Freeze Chance: 10.0%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Phantom Blades

An active skill that lines up a spinning dual-blade in front of you. The moment it is thrown at the opponent, it causes serious about of damages. Also, it’s only usable with Dagger, Bow and Pistol.

Damage: 2015

Freeze Chance: 10.0%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Slayer’s Flurry

Slayer’s furry is an active skill that summons two blades thrown at the target, but keep in mind that it doesn’t work when used in melee range. It only works with Dagger, Bow and Pistol.

Rage Cost: 9

Damage: 781

Freeze Chance: 10.0%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Stings of Krearion

Stings of Krearion is an active skill used for shooting multiple piercing arrows at the same time along with summoning an imposing blow. This skill is only used with Bows and Pistol.

Rage Cost: 134

Damage: 904

Freeze Chance: 10.0%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Wailing Arrows

This active skill releases a series of arrows in a circular area, damaging opponents once in crossed paths. This skill is only used with Bows and Pistol.

Rage Cost: 179

Cooldown: 7.5s

Damage: 1457

Freeze Chance: 10.0%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Staff and Catalyst

To use Staff and Catalyst Skills, you must have staves or catalysts. The active skills listed below are all classed as Spells.

Aether Jump

An active skill that helps you teleport from one place to the other by jumping through Aether. This skill can’t work without staves or catalysts.

Willpower Cost: 89

Cooldown: 7.5s

Annihilation

An active skill used for channeling a beam of Aether ahead of you. This beam damages opponents and turning speed when maximizing casting to cast speed. This skill is only usable with staves or catalysts.

Willpower Cost: 89

Willpower Cost per sec.: 89

Damage: 101

Stasis Stacks: 1

Stasis Chance: 7.2%

Stasis Duration: 5.0s

Arctic Spear

Arctic Spear is an active skill than hurls throws a lined ice shard when delayed. his skill is only usable with staves or catalysts.

Willpower Cost: 89

Cooldown: 0.3s

Damage: 99

Freeze Chance: 10.0%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Bulwark of Dawn

An active skill used for blessing your surrounding section with light of dawn. What makes this kill special is that it heals anyone who enters in its light. You should have staves or catalysts to use this skill.

Willpower Cost: 172

Willpower Generation per sec.: 8

Cooldown: 9.4s

Consuming Embers

Consuming Embers is an active skill that summons a fireball for throwing it straight in front of you. You can use this skill with staves or catalysts.

Willpower Cost: 89

Damage: 77

Burn Stacks: 1

Burn Chance: 6.7%

Burn Duration: 3.0s

Feeding Swarm

This active skill can summon a zombie, receiving damage through melee attacks. You can also dash the zombies at the cursor’s direction when their numbers are at max. You can use this skill with staves or catalysts.

Willpower Cost: 84

Willpower Generation per sec.: 6

Cooldown: 1.4s

Max Summons: 2

Infinity Blades

This active skill is used for combo attacks against opponents while receiving willpower on each hit. You should have staves or catalysts to use this skill.

Willpower Cost: 89

Damage: 70

Stasis Stacks: 1

Stasis Chance: 7.2%

Stasis Duration: 5.0s

Light-bringer

This skill Charges a sacred spell leading to a destruction in an area of effect but teleports you from the damage. Area of effect/damage is maximized after every new charging step. This skill is Only usable with staves or catalysts.

Willpower Cost: 107

Cooldown: 7.5s

Damage: 26

Weakness Stacks: 1

Weakness Chance: 7.2%

Weakness Duration: 5.0s

Livor Mortis

Livor Mortis is used for summoning a big poison golem, splitting the opponent. This skill is only usable with staves or catalysts.

Willpower Cost: 131

Willpower Generation per sec.: 4

Cooldown: 1.4s

Max Summons: 1

Parasite

An active skill used for channeling a ray on the target lowers the opponent’s health till the point where the they’re in possession. Also, after the possession, the targets health goes back to normal. This skill is only usable with staves or catalysts.

Willpower Cost: 54

Cooldown: 0.5s

Avg, Damage: 48

Weakness Stacks: 1

Weakness Chance: 7.2%

Weakness Duration: 5.0s

Plagueburst

An active skill used for casting an area of effect that summons dead by explosion. Once exploded, the area of effect remaining deals a toxic poison damage. This skill is only usable with staves or catalysts.

Willpower Cost: 89

Cooldown: 9.4s

Damage: 26

Weakness Stacks: 1

Weakness Chance: 7.2%

Weakness Duration: 5.0s

Solarfall

This active skill channels a damaging area of effect, followed by the cursor, from the sky. You should have staves or catalysts to use this skill.

Willpower Cost per Sec.: 134

Cooldown: 0.5s

Damage: 26

Weakness Stacks: 1

Weakness Chance: 7.2%

Weakness Duration: 5.0s

Tear of Etheliel

This active skill is a fun one, as it drops ice forms on your opponent from the sky causing huge damage. You should have staves or catalysts to use this skill.

Willpower Cost: 224

Cooldown: 5.6s

Damage: 232

Freeze Chance: 10.0%

Freeze Duration: 1.5s

Thunderstrike

Just like the name say, this active skill electrocutes the enemies with lightning, each hit is vulnerable to the previous one. You should have staves or catalysts to use this skill.

Willpower Cost: 63

Damage: 70

Shock Stacks: 1

Shock Chance: 6.7%

Shock Duration: 4.0s

Winter’s Grasp

This active skill spreads ice nova around you that freezes the opponent. You should have staves or catalysts to use this skill.

Willpower Cost: 89

Cooldown: 9.4s

Damage: 58

Freeze Chance: 100.0%

Freeze Duration: 2.0s

Anomaly

Cast a vortex that has two areas of effects. The first, smaller areas deal damage over time, and after a short time, the larger one pulls enemies into the center.