How To Get Silken Thread In Wild Hearts

A variety of materials are needed to craft and upgrade your gears in Wild Hearts. Most of these are common, but some are harder to find and only found in specific locations. Wild Hearts Silken Thread is one such upgrade material you will need later in the game. But you will find it at the earlier stages of the game, so make sure to hold onto it. Here we will give you complete details about Wild Hearts Silken Thread.

Wild Hearts Silken thread location

Silken Thread is only found in one region in the entire game. Head over to Akikure Canyon to find Silken Thread. Akikure Canyon is unlocked after you complete Chapter 1, so you must progress through a large segment of the game before you can get to Akikure Canyon.

How to unlock Akikure Canyon

Akikure Canyon is automatically unlocked as you start Chapter 2. You need to defeat the following main story bosses to complete Chapter 1.

Kingtusk

Spineglider

Lavaback

Gritdog

Earthshaker

Once all of these bosses are defeated, you move on with the story and target new bosses found in Akikure Canyon.

Collecting Silken thread in Wild Hearts

Silken Thread is a commonly found resource in Akikure Canyon. You will find Akikure Canyon literally littered with Silken Thread. Silken Thread appears as spider webs growing on rocks and ground in Akikure Canyon. They are never found on walls and cliffs, so keep your eyes on the ground.

We recommend you gather and collect as much Silken Thread as possible, even though you don’t need it now. Silken Thread is a high-grade crafting and upgrading material, and you don’t really need it in Chapter 2.

You will need Silken Thread in Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, so you might not consider collecting it, but you will need a lot of it later on, so get as much as you can right now. This saves you from the trouble of returning to Akikure Canyon to collect Silken Thread once you reach Chapter 3 and Chapter 4.