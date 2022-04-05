Weird West Nimp Relics Locations Guide

To help you find all of the Nimp Relics in Weird West, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be going over the exact location of every single Nimp Relic in the game.

What Are Nimp Relics in Weird West?

In Weird West, a Nimp Relic is a collectible item that you can find, serving an extremely important purpose in the game.

If you want to unlock your character’s abilities and upgrade their weapon skills, you need to use Nimp Relics. This collectible item is a small bone necklace with a distinct purple glow, making it easy to spot.

Each character ability and weapon skill will cost 1-2 Nimp Relics to unlock, so you’ll need to find quite a few of them to make your characters as powerful as possible.

There are many ways of obtaining Nimp Relics in Weird West. You can get them from hidden chests, secret areas, locked rooms, dungeons, and even as a reward for completing quests.

You’ll naturally find a fair bit of Nimp Relics as you play through the game. But if you want to get all of them, you’ll have to know exactly where to look before exploring.

An important mechanic to keep in mind is that the character you just switched from will keep their unused Nimp Relics on them when you switch episodes. If you want to get it from them, you’ll have to either make them join or party or kill them and loot their corpse.

What is the Difference Between Nimp Relics and Nimp Heads in Weird West?

There is another collectible item in Weird West known as a “Nimp Head,” which can easily be mistaken for a Nimp Relic. Despite sharing a similar name and appearance, Nimp Relics and Nimp Heads serve completely different purposes in the game.

Nimp Relics serve an incredibly useful purpose in the game. They are used to unlock character abilities and weapon skills.

But Nimp Heads, on the other hand, don’t have any real purpose in the game. The only thing you can do with them is to sell them off to Doctors.

You can find Doctors in almost every town in the Weird West world. However, that does not make Nimp Heads useless at all. Each Nimp Head can be sold to a Doctor for 50 Dollar Coins.

Weird West Nimp Relics Locations

Each level in Weird West has one or more Nimp Relics hidden in it. Below, we’ve listed down the location of all Nimp Relics at each level in the game.

Stillwater Camp Nimp Relics Locations

There is one Nimp Relic present in the Stillwater Camp.

After you fight the Stillwater Rangers at the start of the level, head towards the area in the canyon where there is a curve to trigger a tutorial. After you blow up the Stillwater Rangers, you’ll see a cart emitting a purple glow. Loot the cart to get your first Nimp Relic.

Greenwood Run Nimp Relics Locations

There are three Nimp Relics present in the Greenwood Run Outpost.

Nimp Relic #1 Location

Head towards the west until you find an abandoned wagon from the outpost. Loot the wagon to get a Nimp Relic.

Nimp Relic #2 Location

After defeating Kevin Melendez, use the scaffolding in the room to go to the area above. You’ll find a chest (adjacent to the table) containing a Nimp Relic in this area.

Nimp Relic #3 Location

When you liberate the prisoner from the cage in the outpost, he’ll give you the combination to the safe there as a gift. Open up the safe using the combination to get a Nimp Relic.

Cedar Flats Nimp Relic Location

There is one Nimp Relic present in Cedar Flats. To find the Nimp Relic, simply walk under the bridge and find it sitting out in the open.

Cold Springs Nimp Relic

There is one Nimp Relic present in Cold Springs. In Cold Springs, you’ll see a large barn with some houses. Go inside the house opposite the building with a bell, and you’ll find the Nimp Relic lying on the ground inside.

Sun Opener Temple Nimp Relic

There is one Nimp Relic present in Sun Opener Temple. Go up to the temple and kill the Outlaws standing outside. One of them will drop a key that you can use to get inside the temple. Once you’re inside, loot the chest to get a Nimp Relic.

Galen’s Crossing Nimp Relic

There is one Nimp Relic present in Galen’s Crossing. To get this Nimp Relic, you’ll have to first get inside the main house in the estate.

Since the door is locked, you have two ways of getting inside. You can either kill Galen Weeks and loot the key from him or climb the building behind the main house and jump onto the balcony.

After getting inside, go up to the floor above the main house and loot the Ornamented Chest to get a Nimp Relic.

Copper Mountain Quarry Nimp Relics Locations

There are two Nimp Relics present in the Copper Mountain Quarry.

Nimp Relic #1 Location

Go up to the entry point of the mine and climb the stairs. Run towards the ledge from there, and you’ll find a cart containing a Nimp Relic.

Nimp Relic #2 Location

Go back to the entry point of the mine and look at the rail tracks. You’ll notice a point where the rail tracks break. Go down to that point, and you’ll find the Nimp Relic sitting on a bed.

Joe’s Hideaway Nimp Relics Locations

There is one Nimp Relic present in Joe’s Hideaway. In this level, you’ll find a broken Pigman Hut. Go inside the Pigman hut and loot the trunk to get a Nimp Relic.

Elephant’s Spine Nimp Relics Locations

There is one Nimp Relic present in Elephant’s Spine. Look for an Acolyte Corpse in the forest. It’ll be easy to spot as it contains a story item that you have to find. Once you’ve found it, loot the corpse to get a Nimp Relic.

Canker Nimp Relics Locations

There are two Nimp Relics present in Canker.

Nimp Relic #1 Location

Go inside the large room which has the library inside. You’ll find the Nimp Relic sitting on the table in the room.

Nimp Relic #2 Location

In the same room, you’ll find the Astral Grate Dread Slough, a gateway that can teleport you to another location.

Go through the mirror, and you’ll be teleported to Dread Slough. Once there, grab the Nimp Relic from the table.

The Fighting Pit Nimp Relics Locations

There are two Nimp Relics present in The Fighting Pit.

Nimp Relic #1 Location

In The Fighting Pit, you’ll see a massive rock with a cavity. Go up to the rock and loot the box in front of it to get a Nimp Relic.

Nimp Relic #2 Location

Go to the taproot in The Fighting Pit and kill the Wraith to get another Nimp Relic.

Copper Canyon Nimp Relic Location

There is one Nimp Relic present in the Copper Canyon. During the main Pigman quests, Joe will give you a side-quest (optional), leading you into a cave. Inside the cave, there is a Silver Chest containing a Nimp Relic.

Quigley’s Lantern Nimp Relic

There is one Nimp Relic present in Quigley’s Lantern. Go to the southern entrance of the first floor and look behind the sofa to find a Nimp Relic.

Horsetail Grotto Nimp Relics Locations

There are four Nimp Relics present in Horsetail Grotto.

Nimp Relic #1 Location

Go down to the cave entrance and look for a cart with blood on it. You’ll find a Nimp Relic sitting on top of the cart.

Nimp Relic #2 Location

Go inside the cave and run through it until you reach the large area with two Cave Terror Conquerors. Defeat the two enemies and then loot the Canopic Jar to get a Nimp Relic.

Nimp Relic #3 Location

Inside the cave, there is a large (and very hideous) statue. Loot the silver chest in front of the statue to get a Nimp Relic.

Nimp Relic #4 Location

Behind the same statue, you’ll find a table with another Nimp Relic resting on it.

Hunting Territory Nimp Relic

There is one Nimp Relic present in the Hunting Territory. Go inside the cave and go down to the area where you first fought Bill Close. You’ll find a Nimp Relic sitting on a box in this area.

Bitter Rock Nimp Relic

There is one Nimp Relic present in Bitter Rock. Go down to the basement level and go up to the cabinets. Jump over them and then drop down to the area below to find a Nimp Relic.

Boulder Creek Nimp Relics Locations

There are two Nimp Relics present in Boulder Creek.

Nimp Relic #1 Location

In the center of Boulder Creek, there is a large tower with a Nimp Relic sitting on top of it. To get up there, you’ll have to do some platforming.

First, get on top of the church using the water barrels and then hop on the lamp post. From the lamp post, jump onto the tower and climb up to the top.

Nimp Relic #2 Location

After getting the first Nimp Relic, go back down to the ground and go inside the church. Go into the dormitory, and you’ll find another Nimp Relic inside there.

Boulder Creek Mine Nimp Relic

There is one Nimp Relic present in the Boulder Creek Mine. From the Boulder Creek Mine entrance, go forward towards the hill. You’ll find a Nimp Relic on the red cart on this hill.

Olvidado Pueblo Nimp Relics Locations

There are four Nimp Relics present in Olvidado Pueblo.

Nimp Relic #1 Location

Go inside the mansion and go to the first floor. You’ll find a Nimp Relic on top of the piano.

Nimp Relic #2 Location

Go up to the second floor of the mansion and go into the room with markings all over the walls. You’ll find a Nimp Relic on a table present next to a silver chest.

Nimp Relic #3 Location

After getting Nimp Relic #2, loot the silver chest next to it to get another Nimp Relic.

Nimp Relic #4 Location

Go down to the first floor and go towards the south. You’ll find a display case there containing a Nimp Relic.

Nimp Relics from Secret Areas

The Nimp Relics that can be found in secret areas are listed below.

Nimp Relic #1 Location

When fighting Matilda Deal’s cult members, one of them will drop a treasure map. This will lead you to a spot in Desolation Pass, where you’ll find a rock with a white X on it. Dig up the area below the rock to get a Nimp Relic.

Nimp Relic #2 Location

When fighting Jing Wei’s gang members, one of them will drop a treasure map, which will lead you to another rock with a white X on it. Dig up the area below the rock to get a Nimp Relic.

Nimp Relic #3 Location

During the Wanderer’s Caravan encounter, you’ll find a woman called Brenda Lopez. She will sell you a Nimp Relic for $250. You can buy a relic from her during each encounter. Do note that your Haggler Perk influences the price.