Consumables, in Wasteland 3, are a type of item that you carry around with you to assist in battle or while exploring to give you a number of different boosts, buffs or status effects. This Wasteland 3 Consumables guide covers all the consumables along with their effects and locations in the game.
Wasteland 3 Consumables
To use consumables in Wasteland 3, you would need to sacrifice some AP (Action points).
As you get a limited number of action points per character per turn use them wisely.
|Consumable Item
|Cost(AP)
|Acquisition
|Effects and Description
|Med Hypo
|3
|Can be bought off most vendors for $39 or looted from dead bodies
|Heals the user for 50% Constitution but the heal increases based on First Aid level. Can be added to the quick slot menu
|Medic Pack
|3
|Can be bought off most vendors for $19 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Heals the user for 30% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu
|Nitro Spike
|2
|Can be bought off most vendors for $147 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Revives all fallen teammates if used successfully. Can be added to the quick slot menu
|Injury Kit
|2
|Can be bought off most vendors for $29 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Removes the status effect of injuries/ heal injuries. Can be added to the quick slot menu
|Suture Kit
|2
|Can be bought off most vendors for $9 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Removes the bleeding status from user. Can be added to the quick slot menu
|No-Glo
|2
|Can be bought off most vendors for $98 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Removes radiation effects and even mutations. Can be added to the quick slot menu
|Antidote
|2
|Can be bought off most vendors for $14 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Removes the poisoned status. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Crystal Clear
|2
|Can be bought off vendors for $73 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Removes the drug withdrawal status effects. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Repair Kit
|3
|Can be bought off most vendors for $35 or sometimes looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Restoes 50% constitution but the heal increases based on Mechanics level. Can be added to the quick slot menu
|Rhino
|2
|Can be bought off vendors for $49 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|This is a drug that enhances certain abilities and skills, gain +8 Armor for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Also removes Fried status and gives Rhino status. Can be added to the quick slot menu
|Savory Smelling Mushroom
|2
|–
|Try it to see its effects, may remove Bleeding, Poisoned, and Drugs status effects. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Sweet-Smelling Mushroom
|2
|Sometimes looted off dead bodies, chests, and crates.
|Try this one to see a random effect. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Liquid Time
|2
|Can be bought off vendors for $49 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Another drug, use it to gain +3 AP for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Brain Candy
|2
|Can be bought off vendors for $29 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Another drug use it to gain +15% Strike Charge Rate for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Focus
|2
|Can be bought off vendors for $39 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Another drug use it to gain +30% Critical Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Jitter
|2
|Can be bought off vendors for $39 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Another drug use it to gain +25% Evasion for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Combat Stim
|2
|Can be bought off vendors for $98 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Use to gain +2 AP and +15% Hit Chance for 6 turns. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Med Dart
|3
|Can be bought off vendors for $73 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Use to restore Restores +25% Constitution. Healing increases based on First Aid Skill. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Ultra-Morphine
|6
|Can be bought off vendors for $147 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Use to restore +75% Constitution per turn over 3 turns, but suffers Internal Bleeding after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Snickers
|2
|Can be bought off vendors
|Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Eterni-Tarts
|2
|Can be bought off vendors for $4
|Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Bison Bits
|2
|Can be bought off vendors for $4
|Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Vlam
|2
|Can be bought off vendors for $4
|Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Beer Nuts
|2
|Can be bought off vendors for $4
Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Chips Ahoy
|2
|Can be bought off vendors for $4
|Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Red Rooster
|1
|Can be bought off vendors for $11
|Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Styx
|1
|Can be bought off vendors for $12
|Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Coffin Nails
|1
|Can be bought off vendors for $7
|Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Nico-Pops
|1
|Can be bought off vendors for $10
|Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Brygo;s Big Vegas Brand Premium Cigar
|1
|Sold by the bartender at the Little Vegas Nightclub for $14.
|Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Snake Squeezins
|1
|Can be bought off vendors for $24 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Casa Regretti
|1
|Can be bought off vendors for $21 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Mile High Mug-Filler
|1
|Can be bought off vendors for $19 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Boors Lite
|1
|Can be bought off vendors for $9 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Boors
|1
|Can be bought off vendors for $15 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Whup-Ass
|1
|Can be bought off vendors for $15 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Prairie Punch
|1
|Can be bought off vendors for $17 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Beetloaf
|2
|Looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. Also giving user the status of well fed. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Bacon
|2
|Looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Eat to restore +10% CON Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Pickles
|2
|Can be purchased from Masato at the Bizzare Interior or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Eat to restore +10% CON Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Toast
|2
|–
|Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Stir-Fried Pork
|2
|Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Pork Bun
|2
|Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Blood Sausage
|2
|Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Clown Burger
|2
|Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $4
|A weird burger that gives you 10% constitution but sets you poisoned, yeah surprise! Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Ramen Noodles
|2
|Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Bison Steak
|2
|Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Stouffer’s Selec
|2
|Can be bought off Masato at the Bizarre Interior for $39 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.
|Goat Horn Stew
|2
|Can be bought off Masato at the Bizarre Interior for $39 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates.
|Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.