Consumables, in Wasteland 3, are a type of item that you carry around with you to assist in battle or while exploring to give you a number of different boosts, buffs or status effects. This Wasteland 3 Consumables guide covers all the consumables along with their effects and locations in the game.

To use consumables in Wasteland 3, you would need to sacrifice some AP (Action points).

As you get a limited number of action points per character per turn use them wisely.

Consumable Item Cost(AP) Acquisition Effects and Description

Med Hypo 3 Can be bought off most vendors for $39 or looted from dead bodies Heals the user for 50% Constitution but the heal increases based on First Aid level. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Medic Pack 3 Can be bought off most vendors for $19 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Heals the user for 30% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Nitro Spike 2 Can be bought off most vendors for $147 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Revives all fallen teammates if used successfully. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Injury Kit 2 Can be bought off most vendors for $29 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Removes the status effect of injuries/ heal injuries. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Suture Kit 2 Can be bought off most vendors for $9 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Removes the bleeding status from user. Can be added to the quick slot menu

No-Glo 2 Can be bought off most vendors for $98 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Removes radiation effects and even mutations. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Antidote 2 Can be bought off most vendors for $14 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Removes the poisoned status. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Crystal Clear 2 Can be bought off vendors for $73 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Removes the drug withdrawal status effects. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Repair Kit 3 Can be bought off most vendors for $35 or sometimes looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Restoes 50% constitution but the heal increases based on Mechanics level. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Rhino 2 Can be bought off vendors for $49 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. This is a drug that enhances certain abilities and skills, gain +8 Armor for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Also removes Fried status and gives Rhino status. Can be added to the quick slot menu

Savory Smelling Mushroom 2 – Try it to see its effects, may remove Bleeding, Poisoned, and Drugs status effects. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Sweet-Smelling Mushroom 2 Sometimes looted off dead bodies, chests, and crates. Try this one to see a random effect. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Liquid Time 2 Can be bought off vendors for $49 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Another drug, use it to gain +3 AP for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Brain Candy 2 Can be bought off vendors for $29 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Another drug use it to gain +15% Strike Charge Rate for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Focus 2 Can be bought off vendors for $39 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Another drug use it to gain +30% Critical Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Jitter 2 Can be bought off vendors for $39 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Another drug use it to gain +25% Evasion for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Evasion for 720 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Combat Stim 2 Can be bought off vendors for $98 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Use to gain +2 AP and +15% Hit Chance for 6 turns. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Med Dart 3 Can be bought off vendors for $73 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Use to restore Restores +25% Constitution. Healing increases based on First Aid Skill. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Ultra-Morphine 6 Can be bought off vendors for $147 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Use to restore +75% Constitution per turn over 3 turns, but suffers Internal Bleeding after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Snickers 2 Can be bought off vendors Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Eterni-Tarts 2 Can be bought off vendors for $4 Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Bison Bits 2 Can be bought off vendors for $4 Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Vlam 2 Can be bought off vendors for $4 Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Beer Nuts 2 Can be bought off vendors for $4 Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Chips Ahoy 2 Can be bought off vendors for $4 Restores +10% Constitution. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Red Rooster 1 Can be bought off vendors for $11 Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Styx 1 Can be bought off vendors for $12 Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Coffin Nails 1 Can be bought off vendors for $7 Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Nico-Pops 1 Can be bought off vendors for $10 Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Brygo;s Big Vegas Brand Premium Cigar 1 Sold by the bartender at the Little Vegas Nightclub for $14. Smoking is injurious in the long run. +10% Crit Chance for 36 turns, but suffer -10% Crit Chance for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Snake Squeezins 1 Can be bought off vendors for $24 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Casa Regretti 1 Can be bought off vendors for $21 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Mile High Mug-Filler 1 Can be bought off vendors for $19 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Boors Lite 1 Can be bought off vendors for $9 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Boors 1 Can be bought off vendors for $15 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Whup-Ass 1 Can be bought off vendors for $15 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Prairie Punch 1 Can be bought off vendors for $17 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Drink to gain +25% Melee Damage for 36 turns, but suffer -2 AP for 60 turns after. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Beetloaf 2 Looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. Also giving user the status of well fed. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Bacon 2 Looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +10% CON Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Pickles 2 Can be purchased from Masato at the Bizzare Interior or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +10% CON Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Toast 2 – Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Stir-Fried Pork 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Pork Bun 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Blood Sausage 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Clown Burger 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $4 A weird burger that gives you 10% constitution but sets you poisoned, yeah surprise! Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Ramen Noodles 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Bison Steak 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Ranger HQ for $35 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.

Stouffer’s Selec 2 Can be bought off Masato at the Bizarre Interior for $39 or looted from dead bodies, chest and crates. Eat to restore +100% CON and gain +1 AP for 90 turns. This also gives you the well fed bonus. Can be added to the quick slot menu.