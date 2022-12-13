While crossplay has been a part of the CoD franchise since MW 2019, some players in Warzone 2 prefer to avoid playing with other platform players, especially PC players, as they think they have an advantage while using the keyboard and mouse.

The open-ended nature of PC also means a lot more hackers for console players to deal with when in cross-platform lobbies of CoD Warzone 2 which no one likes.

Many users wonder how to disable Crossplay in Warzone 2 so for that, we have you covered. Read this guide about how you can disable Crossplay in WZ2.

How to turn off Crossplay

As we know, Crossplay is enabled from the start in WZ2, but you can still disable it on platforms like PlayStation and Xbox.

On PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Turning off Crossplay in Warzone 2 works similarly on both PS4 and PS5.

First, head to the Main Menu of Warzone 2 and select the Options tab. Here press R1 three times to get to the Settings tab.

Scroll a little down to find the Account and Network option. You will find the Crossplay option here at the top that you can turn off.

On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

To turn off Crossplay on Xbox, enter the general console menu and follow the steps below.

Click the gear icon to enter the General settings and select the Online safety and family option. After that, find the Privacy and online safety option to enter the Xbox Privacy.

Once inside that tab, look for the View Details and Customize menu. Click it, and Communication and multiplayer option will appear. Now under the Cross-network Play option, select Block to disable the Crossplay on Xbox.

On PC

Unfortunately, there is no way for PC players to disable Crossplay in Warzone 2 yet, so you will also have to play with other platform players.

How cross-progression works in Warzone 2

Yes, it is possible for users on any platform to carry their Warzone progression across all platforms like Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

You’ll have to sign into your Activision account on any platform, and you can carry all your gear in the game. This was all about Crossplay in Warzone 2, how to turn off Crossplay in Warzone 2 on any platform you’re playing except PC