How To Find Save/Config Files In Victoria 3

Victoria 3 features a ton of modding potential. The dedicated modding community has already released several mods that you might want to consider to enhance your experience.

For that to be done, however, you need to edit your config file. You might also want to edit your save file, preferably to keep a backup in case your mods corrupt your game. Considering the number of hours you can invest in Victoria 3, you will want to keep your original save file safe.

The following guide will tell you where to find your save and config files in Victoria 3.

Where are the Victoria 3 save and config files located?

The locations for both files are given below. These are the default locations unless you have changed their paths yourself.

Victoria 3 Save File Location

C:\Program Files\Steam\SteamApps\Common\Victoria3\

Victoria 3 Config File Location

%USERPROFILE%\Documents\Paradox Interactive\Victoria 3\

All you have to do is to copy the aforementioned paths. Press Windows Key + R to open up the Run box, and paste the path there to navigate to the respective folder.

Once you find the file you’re looking for, you can right-click on it and select the edit option to make changes to it. You can use any text editor such as Notepad to open them.