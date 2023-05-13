The Vampyr Investigations Guide is for all Investigations found in each District of Vampyr. Our Vampyr Investigations Guide will help you uncover hints and complete the objectives expected of you to gain XP when you finish an Investigation.

Vampyr Investigations

Investigations in Vampyr are optional side missions that help you earn higher rewards.

If the Investigation is regarding a citizen, then you’ll uncover more details about their past increasing the quality of blood and thus leading to a higher XP when embraced.

Pembroke Hospital

The side quests below are associated with NPCs you encounter in Pembroke Hospital district of the game.

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

You need to be at least of Level 5 to be able to carry out this quest. After talking to Milton Hooks, head to the garden near the hospital and fight off the baddies here, Skals basically. Then proceed to collect the wallet near the bench and return it to Milton.

Missing Ingredients

Level 15 recommended for the job. After talking with Dr. Thoreau Strickland proceed to the waypoint to encounter a boss. Avoid his charged attacks and you should be good to go.

After defeating him, collect the doctor’s letter and bring it back to start working on a medicine.

You need to collect the required items so you can make the medicine at your place. Head back to Dr. Thoreau and make an important decision.

Wrong Target

After reaching Level 6, head to Thelma Howcroft to acquire the quest. You need to head to the marked location on the map and fight off the guards here to collect a letter. The guards are a vampire hunter that gather around in places.

Read it and then proceed to the next waypoint to defeat some more guards.

Read the second note here and return to Thelma to let her know that they were after the wrong man, and the quest ends here. Afterward, collect the reward from her.

Working tool

When you’re around Level 7 to 10, start the quest by reading the letter that’s in a chest near the river. Or you can acquire Clay’s knife that is being guarded by a Level 11 Skal. Bring it back successfully to Clay to finish the quest.

The Harder they Fall

At around Level 5, you need to make your way to the Old Mortuary to find a death certificate by a corpse in the basement of this building. Take a look at the body and analyze it to know the possible causes of death. You can make one of two choices here.

Heading to Dr. Corcoran Tippets will lead to his resignation while going to Nurse Gwyneth; you can trust her about doctor’s mistake.

Claustrophobia

When you’re of Level 7, you can proceed to discover a captive in the sewers. This man is located in a cell near the Sewer Boss as you make your way in ‘A rat in the hospital’. Letting him escape, meet him again the following night in Pembroke Hospital.

Burn after Reading

Around Level 12, after overhearing the argument between Mortimer and Beatrice Goswick, get the key to an apartment that you’ll see marked on your map.

Fight off the bad guys in the way, and then discover a new hideout spot in the apartment. Read the letter and make your choice of whom to handle it too.

Whitechapel Investigations

The side quests below are associated with NPCs you encounter in Whitechapel district of the game.

Trinkets and More

At Level 12, after taking with Barrett Lewis, head to the location marked. Defeat the beast and Skals and open the attic on the first floor. Open the box to collect the letter and make your decision.

The Crusade

Around Level 15, you can speak with Father Tobias Whitaker then head to the cemetery in search for Samuel.

Near a shrine, search the corpse and turn on your ‘Vampire vision’ to follow a trail of blood. Defeat the mutant and return to Father Tobias to collect the reward.

A Promising Recruit

Make your way to Whitechapel via the bridge near the hospital and look for a nearby platform. Jump onto it and defeat the Level 18 Skal and collect the note from his body.

Retaliation

At least Level 12 required, go to the building north of the Hospital region and east of Whitechapel. There free the captive who’s being guarded by a Skal. Meet him back in Whitechapel.

A Widow in Trouble

Head to the cemetery situated east of Whitechapel to free a woman locked inside a shrine. Convince her to come back to live with the residents of Whitechapel.

Eye of Occultism

You need to discover a note lying in Braille after you’ve unlocked it via Mason Swanborough.

Remember, you need a Hypnotism Level of at least 3 to get him to unlock the building. You’ll be then tasked to collect pages, the locations of which are marked on your map.

The Docks

The side quests below are associated with NPCs you encounter in The Docks district of the game.

Symbol of Filial Love

At Level 15, after talking with Seymour Fishburne, explode the barrel to open a pathway to a tunnel. Retrieve the necklace from one of the dead bodies and return it to Seymour.

Cemetery Ghouls

After reaching Level 15, speak to Edwina Cox which will lead you to the very beginning area of the game. Retrieve a letter from one of the corpses and read it.

War Spoils

After speaking with Giselle Paxton, proceed to the waypoint to deal with some guards. Then collect Giselle’s money off of them. You can choose to return the money or not.

Fearless Vampire Hunter

Speaking with Ichabod Throgmorton will trigger the start of the quest. Now you will need to decide what you do with the posters he gives you. Either burn them in the oven or spread them around the district. Return back to Ichabod after making your decision.

Tribute to the Victims

Around Level 15, talk to Dyson Delaney and then head to Sean Hampton’s hostel and look for some traces of a gas. Head back to the explosion site in the district you first roamed in chapter 1. Pick up a bouquet of flowers and pay tribute to the tomb there. Return to Dyson.

Lack of Key Product

After talking to Tom Watts at Level 15, head to the hideout as marked on the map.

Deal with the tough Beast of Level 22 and then proceed upstairs and use the key to unlock a door. Grab the alcohol and return to make a choice of lying about the bottles or handing them over to Tom.

Hide and Seek

After collecting a letter in the house of Enid Gillingham, head to the sewers area and return the letter to the man near the Skal’s main region.

Old Man and Manners

We really can’t tell the starting point of this investigation as it is not specified but we can tell you how it ends. Go to the Docks and find the Archer called Woodbead.

He would be in trouble with some Skals. If you can’t find him, go along the blue line because of which you have to keep out of the West End. Investigation will be done once you convince him to go back.

Another Corpse

This investigation will begin when you talk to Martin Nightingale. Go to the marked house and go up the stairs.

You will find a letter there that you will have to take back to Enid or Martin. The investigation will be completed once you give the letter to one of them, it doesn’t matter whom

West End Investigations

There is a total of 7 investigations to mingle within the West End district of London. These are as follows.

A Surprise from London’s Lone Gourmet

To start the investigation, you will have to talk to Calhoun Russel. He will send you to a restaurant which you can find on the mission marker.

Once there, read the menu displayed up-front, then head back to Calhoun. Talking to him will end the investigation.

Missing Emily

For this one, you will have to talk to Charlotte Ashbury. As the name indicates, this is a missing girl investigation.

Follow the mission marker and it will take you to Crossley Apartment. Head inside and upstairs to leap into the building just across. Jump out of the window to the next building. Once there, find and read a letter there.

Now following the blood tracks in the building, you will come to find an Ekon who will inform you of the death of Emily. Head back to Charlotte to deliver the bad news to end the investigation.

They Are Among Us

This investigation is assigned to you by Clarence Crossley. Talk to him and he will send you on a document hunt. There is a total of 6 of these document that is scattered around West End London. You need to find all these and return them to Clarence. These documents are listed below along with their respective locations:

Fertile is the Belly of the Beast: Claimed in the ‘Burn After Reading’ investigation.

Supremacy of Ekons: Found at the docks in Harriot Jones’ room in the sewer.

The Hersey of the Pure Blood: On a table inside the building where Kimura was found.

Rare Species of Vampires: Found in Pembroke Hospital in Dr. Swansea’s office.

The Violence of Vulkods: Obtained by defeating Leon Augustin.

The Antique Figure of the Vrykolaka: In the Whitechapel, Darius Petrescu’s house has this document.

Like Father, Like Daughter

During the quest ‘Unnatural Selection’, while you are in the sewer, you will hear a woman scream. She is being held prisoner by an Ekon, her name is Louise Teasedale. Free her from the Ekon’s captivity and after she returns to West End, the investigation is completed.

Pandora’s Box

Talk to Usher Talltree to start this investigation. The mission marker will lead you to an abandoned building where you will have to fight some enemies.

Defeat them to obtain a key for a locker in the basement of the same building. Find and open it to obtain a notebook. Return it to Usher to end the investigation.

Alignment of Stars

Upon entering West End, you will find Kimura Tadao locked up in a house. He is being held by the Skals, free him and as soon as he returns to West End, the investigation ends.

Journey to the Past

Inside Jonathan’s room, you will find one part of the will. The room is locked but the key is placed right beside the door.

After having found that one piece of the will, you will have to find the other two. One is in an ally in North-west of West End. The ally is marked by a burning barrel. The other one is in Pembroke Hospital, behind the curtains right beside the entrance to the left.

After having found all three pieces of the will, you will have to place it in a safe that is inside a building right next to the Safe House in the Southwark District.