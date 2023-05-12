If you’re one of the big boys in Torchlight III, then you might want to get around to learning the basics of Enchanting to maximize your efficiency. In this Torchlight 3 Enchanting guide, we’ll be walking you through the magic of enhancements.

Torchlight 3 Enchanting

Enchanting’s a nifty little feature that can help you to really bring out the ‘oomph’ in your arsenal. To gain access, you are going to have to reach the endgame after countless hours of grinding.

Items usually have slots, into which we can put different enchantments. However, items with such slots don’t drop until you hit level 47.

Regardless of level, you will be able to build your Enchanter’s Altar in the tutorial quest of Torchlight 3. You can also gather recipes for different enchantments through contract rewards.

Get your Luck Tree maxed out before you get into the Enchanting business. You won’t have as much success without Luck per se.

Enchantment Slots

The number of enchantment slots for the different types of items has been changed.

3 for Common.

2 for magic.

1 for Rare and Legendary.

Considering Legendary items are the most powerful in the game, it’s only natural they have the least stat-boosting potential using enchants and the sort.

The Fundamentals of Enchanting

Enchanting is a crafting mechanic in Torchlight III that will allow you to fine-tune your weapons and bring out your current build’s maximum potential. To be able to utilize this mechanic, you need to find items with Enchanting Slots.

Enchanter’s Altar

The first baby step to ultimate magical power is through our very own Enchanter’s Altar. To build one is fairly simple.

Head to the ‘Functional’ Tab in your Fort Editor screen, and you can find ‘Crafting’ to the right.

Once you make one, you’re ready to concoct some recipes to make your blade cut a little deeper.

Enchanting Resources

Putting magical spells on your weapons isn’t exactly free. So, once you’ve built your altar, you are going to have to gather resources that we in the enchanting word like to call as ‘Essences.’

There are three types in total, and each is associated with the quality of the items found in the game. You will see the resources in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

To collect these resources, you are going to have to dismantle the equipment you’ve found throughout your journey in Torchlight III.

Magic items will give you x1 Magic Essence.

Rare items will give you x1 Rare Essence.

Legendary items will give you x1 Legendary Essence.

You can also buy Essence Bundles to stock up on your Enchanting Resources. These are earned as rewards from the contract system. Slay Elites and Bosses to earn Fame, which in turn grants you rewards by utilizing the contract system.

Two of the rewards from the contracts are Essence Bundles.

Level 43 Reward – Lesser Essence Bundle

Level 49 Reward – Greater Essence Bundle

When you’re the right level, you can go ahead and claim them in the contracts’ menu.

Once you have the resources and recipes you need to finally enchant your gear;

Head to the Enchanter’s Altar, and select an item in your inventory that you’d like to enchant.

Select the Enchant Recipe, which has the stat bonuses you’d like.

Hope you get the right one.

Did it work? No? Not satisfied with the result? Looks like you’ll have to disenchant, and try your Luck again. And again, and again, and again. Until you can finally get it right. It’s as painstaking as it sounds honestly.

Disenchanting

If something went wrong and you weren’t able to get the desired outcome, then you are probably going to want to remove your newly acquired buff.

Go to your Enchanter’s Altar and use gold to disenchant your items. However, this time it’s going to come at a cost.

Disenchanting costs a fair bit of money depending on the item type.

Magic – 500 Coins

Rare – 750 Coins

Legendary – 1,000 Coins

Enchanting Recipes

The core of Enchantment lies within finding the recipes for your equipment. You might have a few already depending on how deeply you’ve wandered into the world of Torchlight III.

A reliable way to get your hands on some Enchanting Recipes is by mobs, chests, and fighting different bosses. All of them have a chance of dropping a few every now and then.

Recipes, like all other items, have a rarity associated with them. Magic, Rare and Legendary.

After picking up a recipe, go to the consumables tab in your inventory. You can then learn all the recipes that you’ve earned so far by a simple click.

Duplicate recipes are your only source of essence later in the endgame. Break down already known recipes to gain additional essence.

Small Armor Enchantments

Echonok Conqueror

+? Electric Defense

+? Defense

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Voltura

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Undead

+?% Gear Luck

Hyvid Smasher

+? Poison Defense

+? Defense

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Hyvid

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Undead

+?% Gear Luck

Goblin Fighter

+? Fire Defense

+? Defense

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Goblins

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Undead

+?% Gear Luck

Medium Armor Enchantments

Echonok Explorer

+? Electric Defense

+? Defense

+?% Gold Luck

Goblin Engager

+? Fire Defense

+? Defense

+?% Gold Luck

Large Armor Enchantments

Echonok Ranger

+? Electric Defense

+? Defense

+?% Potion Luck

+? Health

Goblin Battler

+? Fire Defense

+? Defense

+?% Potion Luck

+? Health

Offhand Enchantments

Voltura Shield Bonus

?% chance to Block

?% chance to shoot a piercing fireball that deals 150% Weapon Damage as Fire Damage on Block

{1%}% chance to summon a Spectral Guard on Block

+? Defense

+? Electric Defense

Goblin Shield Bonus

?% chance to Block

?% chance to shoot a piercing fireball that deals 150% Weapon Damage as Fire Damage on Block

{1%}% chance to summon a Rat on Block

+? Defense

+? Fire Defense

Attack Enhancement

?% chance to Knockback

?% chance to Stun for ? sec

?% chance to Fear for ? sec

?% chance to Blind for ? sec

+?% Attack Speed for Basic Attacks

Defender Bonus

+?% Stun Resistance

?% Knockback Resistance

+? Health

+? Health on Kill

+?% Endurance /sec Regen

Elemental Bonus

?% chance to Chill for ? sec

?% chance to Burn for ?% base damage/sec for ? sec

?% chance to Bleed for ?% base damage/sec for ? sec

?% chance to Shock for ? sec, zaps other enemies for ?% Weapon Damage

?% chance to Poison for ?% base damage/sec for ? sec

Weapons Enchantments

Blunt Force

+? Physical Damage

+?% chance to Bleed

+? sec Bleed Duration

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Bleeding targets

+?% bonus to Critical Damage

+?% Critical Hit chance

Enhanced

+? Health on kill

-?% Relic cooldown

+?% Relic active duration on kill

+?% Attack Speed for Basic Attacks

Flame or Freeze

+?% chance to Freeze

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Frozen targets

+? Sec Frozen duration

+?% chance to Burn

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Burning targets

+? sec Burn Duration

Hot or Cold

+? Ice Damage

+?% chance to Chill

+? sec Chill duration

+? Fire Damage

+?% chance to Burn

+? sec Burn Duration

Shock and Awe

+? Electric Damage

+?% chance to Shock

+? sec Shock duration

? additional bolt(s) fired on Shock

+?% chance to Stun

+?% chance to Blind

+? sec Blind duration

Tainted

+? Poison Damage

+?% chance to Poison

+? sec Poison duration

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Poisoned targets

+?% chance to Immobilize

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Slowed targets

One Handed Enchantments

Goblin Hater

+? Damage vs. Goblins

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Goblins

+? Health on killing a Goblin

+?% bonus to Critical Damage vs. Goblins

+?% Attack Speed for Basic Attacks

One Handed Ranged Enchantments

Bloody Critical

+? Physical Damage

+?% chance to Bleed

+? sec Bleed duration

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Bleeding targets

+?% bonus to Critical Damage

+?% Critical Hit chance

Two Handed Ranged Enchantments

Goblin Hater

+? Damage vs. Goblins

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Goblins

+? Health on killing a Goblin

+?% bonus to Critical Damage vs. Goblins

+?% Attack Speed for Basic Attacks

Pet Collar Enchantments

Resistance

+? Poison Defense

+? Fire Defense

+? Fire Defense

+? Defense

+? Fire Defense

Survivor

-? sec pet recovery time

?% chance to Block

+? Health on kill

+? Health on killing a Goblin

+? Health on killing a Hyvid

Pet Tag Enchantments

Bloody Carnage

+? Physical Damage

+?% chance to Bleed

+? sec Bleed duration

+?% chance to Stun

+?% chance to Blind

+?% bonus to Critical Damage

Critical Striker

+?% Critical Hit chance

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Bleeding targets

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Burning targets

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Shocked targets

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Poisoned targets

+?% Critical Hit chance vs. Chilled targets

Electric Freeze

+? Electric Damage

+?% chance to Shock

+? sec Shock duration

+?% chance to Chill

+? sec Chill duration

+? Ice Damage

Elemental Hitter

+?% chance to Bleed for ?% base damage/sec for ? sec

+?% chance to Burn for ?% base damage/sec for ? sec

+?% chance to Poison for ?% base damage/sec for ? sec

?% chance to Shock for ? sec, zaps other enemies for ?% Weapon Damage

?% chance to Chill for ? sec

Noxious Burn