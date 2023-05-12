

Currency in Torchlight 2 is Gold, and it is used to purchase/upgrade equipment. There are a number of ways to earn Gold and this Torchlight 2 Gold Farming guide will go over them all:

Looting defeated enemies.

Opening chests.

Selling looted items.

Breaking and looting Urns, Rocks, Eggs and Pagodas.

Sometimes they will be scattered on the ground as well.

Torchlight 2 Gold Farming

Golden Chests and Keys – On your journey, you’ll come across Golden Chests that contain gold and items. Usually the keys to a locked chest will be hidden nearby. You can also kill nearby enemies to loot the key and open the chest.

Phase Beast Challenge

Defeat the boss and mobs inside the portal and reward yourself by looting all the gold and chests. Now do not leave the area after everything is dead.

Instead exit the game to the main menu. Log back in and you’ll be back with all the mobs and boss respawned. Kill them repeatedly by following the same procedure to get heaps of gold and loot.

Tar Challenge

Upon entering the area you’ll come across three purple colored slimes. These will continuously spawn smaller slimes.

Keep the three larger ones alive and focus on the smaller ones. Repeatedly kill the smaller slimes for XP and gold gain. When you get tired of it, simply kill the three larger ones to end the challenge. You can also exit the game and come back in to have the three larger slimes respawned.

Tip #3 – Things that help

Pieces of Argonaut armor.

Nephanic Skull will allow 20% more gold to be found.

Other things like The Triskelion Fragment, Blatand, Tanroch’s Helm, Rohac’s Comic Books, Precision Manumorphic Gloves.

High end Lucky Coins will help you with gold farming. Jurick the Socketer enchanter spawns in the Frosthorn type maps for around 25% of the time. You can go ahead and pay him to max out the sockets on the armor that you will use to farm.

Apart from the Demoza Skull that allows 6% more gold to be found, Barter and Treasure Hunter Spells will also help you farm gold.

Gold Farming Tip #4 – Other things that you may do

Go ahead and sell everything that you don’t use or rarely use. Sell all of such things in bulk instead of keeping them to yourself.

While you’re going through the map, make sure that you destroy all sorts of pots, urns, and roots. Barrels or even rocks might lead you to gold as well.

If you die, make sure you don’t revive yourself, just head to town instead. The reviving fees will scale with the amount of gold that you have.

If you come across any other ways to farm gold in Torchlight 2, don’t forget to share with us by commenting below!