Torchlight 2 Class Builds and Character Progression Guide

The town of Torchlight needs the aid of fearless heroes once again, as Torchlight 2 sets you up for yet another journey, this time taking the battle against evil far beyond the mining town.

The character development system in the new gameplay is much more refined than its predecessor, with all-new classes that range from elemental damage dealers to steampunk gadgetry.

Torchlight 2 Classes Explained

The following are the trees of each character:

Class Strengths Tactics Trees Berserker Despite possessing skill, this still remains the weakest Class Ranged DPS attackers that use shoot-and-scoot and battlefield control tactics Hunter, Tundra, Shadow Embermage Heavy hitters with powerful spells RPG artillery wizards that use elemental attacks Inferno, Frost, Storm Engineer Being heavy hitters with thick armor, this is a powerful class Melee DPS characters that run fast Blitz, Construction, Aegis Outlander Skilled manipulators with crowd control abilities Melee tanks that use 2-handed melee weapons and 2-handed cannons Warfare, Lore, Sigil

Trees

Each class comes with 3 trees that are completely unique to them. These trees inhibit 10 different skills.

7 of these skills are Active Skill, while 3 are Passive Skills.

This makes a total of 21 (7×3) Active Skills, and 9 (3×3) Passive Skills for each character.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

All skills can have 3 Tiers. Each Tier requires 5 points. Thus, the maximum amount of points required for a Tier 3 version of a skill is 15.

The following are the trees of each character:

Berserker

Hunter, Tundra, Shadow

Embermage

Inferno, Frost, Storm

Engineer

Blitz, Construction, Aegis

Outlander

Warfare, Lore, Sigil

Stats

Apart from Trees, which give you direct skills, there are also stats for developing your character. Stats are basically attributes for your character to increase variables such as Weapon Damage, Critical Strike Chance, Mana and Elemental Damage, and Health etc.

There are 4 stats in the game:

Strength

Increases all Weapon Damage

Increases Critical Strike Damage

Dexterity

Increases Critical Strike Chance

Increases Dodge Chance

Increases Fumble Recovery

Focus

Increases maximum Mana

Increases all Elemental Damage

Increases Execute Chance

Vitality

Increases maximum Health

Increases Armor

Increases Block Chance

Point Distribution

Points in Torchlight 2 are earned whenever a player levels up, which is done after a certain amount of experience has been gained.

Whenever a player levels up, he/she gains 1 Skill Point, which can be invested into any skill in any one of the three trees.

Whenever a player levels up, he/she also gains 5 Stat Points, which can be invested into the stats.

The maximum level of the player is 100, which means 495 conventional stat points and 100 conventional skill points.

Fame

In addition to the skill points, the player also gains Fame by defeating tougher Champion Enemies or Bosses. When a player gains enough Fame, he she can obtain a Fame Level. Each Fame Level gives the player 1 additional skill point.

Thus, it is possible to have more than 100 skill points at Level 100.

Builds

Because of the large flexibility offered by the stat points and the three trees for each character, there are numerous ways to play one class. It is extremely essential to understand the role of each tree for a class, along with the skills that they offer and after how many skill points the skill becomes effective.

Thus, for a single class, you can have a huge set of combinations.

Each of our Class Build guides contain 4 builds at level 100 – the idea of how to progress from level 1 all the way to max is generally quite evident. Do note that these are subject to change, and can vary according to player play-style.

Best Builds and Skills for Each Character