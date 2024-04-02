TopSpin 2K25 Interview: Gameplay, Microtransactions, Crossplay, Game Modes and More

TopSpin 2K25 announcement was a pleasant surprise for Tennis fans by 2K Games. The last major entry in the TopSpin series was TopSpin 4, which was released in 2011. So a wait of more than 13 years is also a factor contributing to the hype behind this new TopSpin title.

Since the release date (April 24, 2024) isn’t that far, Hangar 13 has been sharing information about the game, and we, too, wanted to know more about this upcoming title. Remi Ercolani, Game Director for Hangar 13, was kind enough to take some time to address some of our questions in an interview. While talking about the return of TopSpin and the gap between TopSpin 2K25 and TopSpin 4, he shared:

The game has been in development for roughly two and a half years. I don’t think we deliberately took a break from the franchise, but I can say with great confidence that right now is absolutely the perfect time for TopSpin 2K25. We’re seeing a resurgence in the popularity and pop culture relevance of tennis thanks to young stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Francis Tiafoe who are paving the way for the future of the sport. There’s also a popular Netflix series, huge support from celebrity fans, and we’re happy to be part of it. TopSpin 2K25 is here to seize the moment and bring the spirit and culture of tennis to excited fans around the world.

So while TopSpin 2K25 will be a great experience for old fans, it will also attract newer fans of the sport who follow the young, rising talent.

Since the gameplay was revealed, fans have been discussing mechanics like stamina and shot meter, which are expected to make the controls and gameplay more immersive. We asked Remi if TopSpin 2K25 controls and mechanics will also favor players who like more of an arcade experience, to which he replied:

TopSpin 2K25 aims at recreating the feeling of playing tennis, and this is true in each and every mechanic of the game: timing, serving, shot selection, or stamina to only name a few. All the gameplay helpers can be visually toggled on/off (timing meter, timing feedback, power indicator, rally energy meter) to create a more or less challenging and realistic experience, but there’s no option to simplify or turn off some of these mechanics. We wanted the game to feel challenging and rewarding, much like the real sport of tennis, but more importantly we want everyone to experience the same gameplay when it comes to online game modes.

Just like the MyCareer mode of the NBA 2K series, TopSpin 2K25 will also feature a MyCareer mode for players to enjoy. We were curious about it, so we asked Remi about the options the game will give players while creating their Tennis stars.

TopSpin 2K25 offers a multitude of different options for players to choose from when creating their MyPLAYER including several unique play styles: Baseline Offense, Baseline Defense, Serve and Volley, and All-Rounder. With a wide range of customization options, players can fine-tune their attributes, earn new Coaches and Fittings, master new Skills, and define their look on the court with gear from top brands like Adidas, HEAD, Lacoste, New Balance, Nike, Wilson, and more. There are also a number of new exciting features specific to MyCAREER which we can’t wait for players to discover.

Multiplayer, of course, will be an important element for TopSpin 2K25. As you might already know, the game is also coming to last-generation consoles (PS4, Xbox One), so crossplay and cross-platform are on everyone’s mind. Remi was able to confirm that TopSpin 2K25 will offer both cross-platform and cross-generational multiplayer:

TopSpin 2K25 will support cross-platform and cross-generational multiplayer at launch for matchmaking. We’re very excited to have full crossplay for the first time in the franchise.

The game director also shed some light on other game modes we can expect to see in TopSpin 2K25. Unfortunately, Hangar 13 doesn’t plan to support 2 vs 2 online matches at launch:

TopSpin 2K25 will feature competitive (ranked) and friendly (non-ranked) online game modes at launch, some playable with MyPLAYERs, some with pro players, and some with both. While TopSpin 2K25 won’t support online doubles at launch, we’re hoping to offer more options in the future. Each mode will have its own specificities and unique features to keep players motivated to return and play daily. All ranked modes will have leaderboards for fans to keep an eye on the competition.

The NBA 2K series has been criticized a lot for its notorious monetization policies and microtransactions. Now the 2K series tag is also there for TopSpin as well. We asked Remi what sort of in-game purchases or microtransactions will be there in TopSpin 2K25, to which he replied:

There are optional opportunities to make purchases in the game, with earned or bought currency. We aimed to make the game balanced and allow players to advance through gameplay while building their skills, so there’s not an opportunity to “pay to win.” We’ll share more information on progression and customization in the weeks ahead.

TopSpin 2K25 will release with a good list of pro tennis players, venues, tournaments and fans should have a lot of content to go through at launch. Naturally, there will be more pros and content for the game post-launch so fans should watch out for that as well.

During the interview, we also discussed whether players will have the option to play the game offline or if an online connection will be mandatory for all the content. Remi responded:

TopSpin 2K25’s TopSpin Academy and local Exhibition mode will be playable offline. Local Exhibition mode supports local matches with up to 4 players in both singles and doubles. Online access is required to advance through MyCAREER, World Tour, 2K Tour or Online Exhibition.

We also wanted to discuss the not-so-good reactions of fans and critics about the graphics and animations of TopSpin 2K25; however, Mr. Remi didn’t seem interested in discussing these topics. We do hope that it will be a great Tennis experience, and we will be playing it for a long time to come.