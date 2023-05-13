Tomodachi Life Mii Characters and Interactions Guide

In Tomodachi Life, you control an island inhabited by Nintendo Miis. You’ll control these Miis, see them build up relationships, get satisfied, and get annoyed.
Tomodachi Life Mii Characters
The possibilities are almost endless! It’s just like living a separate virtual life. This guide is solely dedicated to Mii Character Page, Mii’s relationships, and their relationships status.
Mii Character Page
Satisfaction Level
This section displays your Mii’s level and the satisfaction level
Most Favorite Item
Each Mii has a favorite item (Food/Drink) and your Mii will become happy when given this item
Favorite Food
Like I mentioned above, each Mii will have his/her own favorite item which will change as your Mii will try out new things
Hated Food
Opposite to favorite food, each Mii will also have a hated food. Unlike the favorite food, the most hated food does not change over time
Fullness Level
This determines the Hunger Level of your Mii. If the stomach is already full, your Mii will not accept further food offerings
Boyfriend/Girlfriend
This lists the name of your Mii’s Boyfriend/Girlfriend and is often replaced by name of Husband/Wife
Husband/Wife
This will only appear after your Mii will get married and will replace Boyfriend/Girlfriend
Best Friend
This section shows the name of your Mii’s Best Friend
Mii’s Relationships
Spouse
This lists down the name of your Mii’s spouse along with the relationship status
Parents/Children
This lists down the name of your Mii’s parents and children along with the relationship status
Siblings
In this section, you will see the names of your Mii’s siblings
Best Friend
This section will show the name of your Mii’s best friend
Friends
This section will show the name of all friends your Mii has
Angry Friends
This section gets updated with the name of friends; your Mii had a fight with
Divorce
Just like Angry Friends, this section will get updated after your Mii divorces a spouse
Ex-Lover
Names of your Mii’s former romantic partner are listed in this section
Relationship Status
In Tomodachi Life, your Mii’s relationships with other Miis are further categorized by Relationship Status. Your Mii can either be satisfied or Annoyed depending upon relationship.
It is worth noting that relationship statuses for every relationship are the same:
Irreplaceable Person: This person is someone you Mii cannot live without
Extremely Satisfied: This is a person your Mii is extremely satisfied with
Really Satisfied: This is a person your Mii is really satisfied with
Little Satisfied: This is a person your Mii is very little and not satisfied at all
Little Annoyed: This is a person who annoys your Mii a little
Annoyed: Your Mii is not at all satisfied with this person and he/she is the root of all problems
Awkward: Parent/Child is someone who is socially awkward and cannot cope up with people around
Want to Marry: This only applies to Boyfriend/Girlfriend and is a person whom your Mii wants to marry
Crazy About: This also applies to Boyfriend/Girlfriend and is a person whom your Mii is crazy about
The Most Fun Ever: This only applies to Friends and is a person with whom your Mii enjoys a lot
Not Compatible: This is applied to Friends and is a person with whom your Mii had a fight
Painful: This applies to Ex-Lover or Spouse and is a person whom your Mii does not want to think about
Sad: This applies to Ex-Lover or Spouse and is a person whom your Mii feels sad about
Interacting with Miis
Interacting Mii primarily revolves around fulfilling your Mii’s requests regarding food and clothing. As soon as your Mii demands something, fulfill it and you will be good.
Below, you will find a list of demands from Mii and how you should respond:
Food
I’m Hungry/Starving: Give your Mii anything to eat
Wants an Egg Dish: An omelet or Fried Egg should be fine
Wants a Rice Dish: Give your Mii White Rice or Rice with Red Beans
Wants a Bread Item: Give your Mii Curry-Filled Bread Roll or any Sandwich
Wants Fruits: Pineapple, Banana, or Apple
Wants/Chinese/Western/Japanese Food: Ramen Noodles, Mopo Doufu/Pizza, Hamburger, Beef Stew/Sushi, Tempura, and Miso Soup
Wants Something Spicy: Give your Mii some Curry Rice or Mapo Doufu
Wants Vegetables: Give your Mii some Salad or Green Pepper
Wants Something Oily: Give your Mii some French Fries or Chicken Bits
Clothing
Wants New Clothes: Give your Mii something to wear
Wants Casual Looking Clothes: Give your Mii something casual
Wants Summery Clothes: Give your Mii something for summers
Wants Warmer Clothes: Give your Mii something to wear in winters
If you have any more questions regarding anything, throw them below, and I’ll get back to you!