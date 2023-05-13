Tomodachi Life Mii Characters and Interactions Guide



In Tomodachi Life, you control an island inhabited by Nintendo Miis. You’ll control these Miis, see them build up relationships, get satisfied, and get annoyed.

Tomodachi Life Mii Characters

The possibilities are almost endless! It’s just like living a separate virtual life. This guide is solely dedicated to Mii Character Page, Mii’s relationships, and their relationships status.

Mii Character Page

Satisfaction Level

This section displays your Mii’s level and the satisfaction level

Most Favorite Item

Each Mii has a favorite item (Food/Drink) and your Mii will become happy when given this item

Favorite Food

Like I mentioned above, each Mii will have his/her own favorite item which will change as your Mii will try out new things

Hated Food

Opposite to favorite food, each Mii will also have a hated food. Unlike the favorite food, the most hated food does not change over time

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Fullness Level

This determines the Hunger Level of your Mii. If the stomach is already full, your Mii will not accept further food offerings

Boyfriend/Girlfriend

This lists the name of your Mii’s Boyfriend/Girlfriend and is often replaced by name of Husband/Wife

Husband/Wife

This will only appear after your Mii will get married and will replace Boyfriend/Girlfriend

Best Friend

This section shows the name of your Mii’s Best Friend

Mii’s Relationships

Spouse

This lists down the name of your Mii’s spouse along with the relationship status

Parents/Children

This lists down the name of your Mii’s parents and children along with the relationship status

Siblings

In this section, you will see the names of your Mii’s siblings

Best Friend

This section will show the name of your Mii’s best friend

Friends

This section will show the name of all friends your Mii has

Angry Friends

This section gets updated with the name of friends; your Mii had a fight with

Divorce

Just like Angry Friends, this section will get updated after your Mii divorces a spouse

Ex-Lover

Names of your Mii’s former romantic partner are listed in this section

Relationship Status

In Tomodachi Life, your Mii’s relationships with other Miis are further categorized by Relationship Status. Your Mii can either be satisfied or Annoyed depending upon relationship.

It is worth noting that relationship statuses for every relationship are the same:

Irreplaceable Person : This person is someone you Mii cannot live without

Extremely Satisfied : This is a person your Mii is extremely satisfied with

Really Satisfied : This is a person your Mii is really satisfied with

Little Satisfied : This is a person your Mii is very little and not satisfied at all

Little Annoyed : This is a person who annoys your Mii a little

Annoyed : Your Mii is not at all satisfied with this person and he/she is the root of all problems

Awkward : Parent/Child is someone who is socially awkward and cannot cope up with people around

Want to Marry : This only applies to Boyfriend/Girlfriend and is a person whom your Mii wants to marry

Crazy About : This also applies to Boyfriend/Girlfriend and is a person whom your Mii is crazy about

The Most Fun Ever : This only applies to Friends and is a person with whom your Mii enjoys a lot

Not Compatible : This is applied to Friends and is a person with whom your Mii had a fight

Painful : This applies to Ex-Lover or Spouse and is a person whom your Mii does not want to think about

Sad : This applies to Ex-Lover or Spouse and is a person whom your Mii feels sad about

Interacting with Miis

Interacting Mii primarily revolves around fulfilling your Mii’s requests regarding food and clothing. As soon as your Mii demands something, fulfill it and you will be good.

Below, you will find a list of demands from Mii and how you should respond:

Food

I’m Hungry/Starving : Give your Mii anything to eat

Wants an Egg Dish : An omelet or Fried Egg should be fine

Wants a Rice Dish : Give your Mii White Rice or Rice with Red Beans

Wants a Bread Item : Give your Mii Curry-Filled Bread Roll or any Sandwich

Wants Fruits : Pineapple, Banana, or Apple

Wants/Chinese/Western/Japanese Food : Ramen Noodles, Mopo Doufu/Pizza, Hamburger, Beef Stew/Sushi, Tempura, and Miso Soup

Wants Something Spicy : Give your Mii some Curry Rice or Mapo Doufu

Wants Vegetables : Give your Mii some Salad or Green Pepper

Wants Something Oily : Give your Mii some French Fries or Chicken Bits

Clothing

Wants New Clothes : Give your Mii something to wear

Wants Casual Looking Clothes : Give your Mii something casual

Wants Summery Clothes : Give your Mii something for summers

Wants Warmer Clothes : Give your Mii something to wear in winters

If you have any more questions regarding anything, throw them below, and I’ll get back to you!