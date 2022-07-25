Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Warped Paradigm Location Guide

Warped Paradigm is a legendary piece of armor manufactured by Swifft, that you’ll surely want to get your hands on. To ensure optimum performance on your fate-making journey in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Warped Paradigm can prove highly useful and much sought-after loot. This guide will explain where to find Warped Paradigm in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and why you should look for this armor.

Where To Find Warped Paradigm In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The legendary Warped Paradigm is found as a World Drop, which means it can appear anywhere in the world and can be obtained from any loot source. The Warped Paradigm in TTW is also available from Kastor as a dedicated drop.

Kastor is a boss in Tangledrift who appears at the end of the sidequest A Small Favor. If you want the boss to respawn, it can be done the typical way. This can be accomplished by either quitting the game and reloading your save, teleporting back to Brighthoof, or re-entering the portal.

This can also be achieved by changing the Chaos Level and reloading the zone. However, the best option is to limit yourself to the Armors by looting rabbits at the end of the Chaos Chamber.

Warped Paradigm Stats And Effects

The Warped Paradigm offers a 50% benefit to the other two damage categories while taking away one of your damage increases (Ability, Spell, or Melee). The buffs, however, are applied at random.

This perk makes Warped Paradigm the best armor you can get if you have more than one type of damage. The rest of the stats on Warped Paradigm are randomized, so you will have to hope for a good stats roll on those.