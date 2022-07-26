Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Slip ‘n’ Stun Location Guide

Slip ‘n’ Stuns are special amulets manufactured by Vatu. They are of Legendary (Gold) rarity. In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, players use Slip ‘n’ Stuns to increase their sliding speed and deal additional damage.

In this guide, we’ll cover everything there is to know about Slip ‘n’ Stuns in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Slip ‘n’ Stun In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Slip ‘n’ Stun requires you to have either the Coiled Captors DLC or the season pass which includes the expansion. This is because you can only loot Slip ‘n’ Stun from Coiled Captors enemies.

There is, however, a higher drop chance for them from the Chaos Chamber Rabbit Statues and Chums.

Since these legendary items are part of the Coiled Captors DLC, it’s best to farm Chums to get them, because they have an increased chance of dropping legendary items.

Additionally, you can also spend your crystals that you obtained from the Chaos Chamber on the amulet Rabbit Statues for a chance to obtain Slip ‘n’ Stun amulets.

For the best chance of getting any legendary items, it’s best to collect all the Lucky Dice in the area.

Slip ‘n’ Stun’s Stats and Effects

The Slip ‘n’ Stun amulet allows you to increase your slide speed by 75%, as well as leave a trail of Lightning behind. Any enemies that step on this trail will receive shock damage.

That’s not all though, this amulet also allows you to deal 45% bonus Lightning Damage from your next Melee Attack after performing a slide.

It’s not much but something for you to freshen up your battles, especially if you are packing an insane amount of mobility and love to kite enemies.