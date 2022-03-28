In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, players can make their own custom characters and can choose how their character looks in the game. However, in true Borderlands fashion, a whacky addition to the character creation via Slider Overdrive gives us interesting options. In this guide, we will tell you each and everything about Slider Overdrive in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

What is Slider Overdrive in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Unlike the previous games of the Borderlands series, players now have the option to custom-create their characters in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This is a completely new addition to the Borderlands universe with which even lip and nose size of their characters can be controlled by the players.

One of the Character customization options in Body and Personality is Slider Overdrive. It will be turned off by default and set certain limits to sliders to make sure your character’s body looks normal.

For those of you interested in creating some outlandish characters, if you set the Slider Overdrive option to Engaged, you will be able to customize the body and personality of your character to exaggerated levels via unlocked sliders.

You can over-exaggerate and make your character bulky and give it sharp features or you can go the other way around.

If you get bored with your character’s outlook, you can change your character’s appearance anytime even if you have already started playing the game and haven chosen the class as well.

How to Use Slider Overdrive

To use Slider Overdrive simply engage it at the character customize screen. On a pre-made character, you need to visit a Quick Change Station.

These stations can be found throughout Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Through Quick-Change Stations, players can return to the character creation menu and make whatever changes they want to their character.

Since the Quick Change Stations are free to use, you can experiment with new looks as often as you like. Players may return to any of the character settings and adjust the minimum and maximum values to their liking.