Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shift Codes

Shift codes have been a part of the Borderlands series for a while now and they’ve made a return for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. In this guide, we’ll let you know what shift codes are in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and how you can redeem them in-game for some great rewards.

What are Shift Codes?

Shift Codes are codes that players can redeem in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for some in-game items. These codes are shared by Gearbox software from time to time and sometimes come because of disrupted service.

The problem of online servers haunted Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands at launch and a lot of players were disheartened with this. However, Gearbox Software was quick to respond and fix the server issues that plagued the game.

Along with delivering proper server service, Gearbox also decided to provide players with Shift Codes as an apology.

Shift Codes, provided to all players, granted them a free Skeleton Key. Skeleton Keys are used to open the chest in Brighthoof. The chest is a guaranteed high rarity loot for players. This means that players can open this chest with their Skeleton Key.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Available Shift Codes

As of yet, there are two Shift Codes available for players in the game. Both of these codes will give you one Skeleton key as a reward. The two Shift Codes are as follows:

B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J (Expires on 28 th March)

(Expires on 28 March) JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH (Expires on 31st March)

New Shift Codes will be announced by the Developers every week, so keep an eye out to get your next Shift Code and thus, a free Skeleton Key.

How to Redeem Shift Codes

You can either redeem the codes through the official Shift website. The easier way to do so is in the in-game social menu. In the in-game menu, simply move to the Shift tab and here, you will have the option to redeem your codes.

Input the code and select redeem. Once you have done so, your reward will appear ibn the Mail Tab on the same menu.