Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is collectible that is going to increase your loot luck. In this guide, we will tell you complete details about Lucky Dice and its locations in the Shattergrave Barrow region of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice Locations

Lucky Dice are special items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that are going to help you in farming the best gears in the game. Collecting these special items will increase your loot luck by 10% if you collect them all.

Below we will tell you about the locations of all the Lucky Dice in the Shattergrave Barrow region so you can collect them and increase your loot luck.

There are 12 Lucky Dice in the Shattergrave Barrow region of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that you can collect.

Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice #1

After reaching the location shown on the map above you will reach a house. Go around the house till you see the cart. Look inside the structure next to a cart through the window and you will spot a Lucky Dice.

Just hit the door area of the structure and it will break. Get inside and collect your first Lucky Dice.

Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice #2

For this one, you have to head south from the location shown on the map above to reach a grave at the end of the graveyard. This Lucky Dice is right in front of the grave.

Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice #3

Head to the location shown on the map above and go towards the south side. There you will reach the end with an open grave. Inside the grave, you will find the Lucky Dice.

Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice #4

Once you reach the location shown on the map above, you will see a huge dead tree with some graves next to it.

You have to climb up to the area where that tree is by heading north. Climb up and head back to the tree to collect this Lucky Dice.

Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice #5

This one is also at the uphill portion. You have to climb up the area with a dead tree and after that drop down the ledge on its side to collect the Lucky Dice.

Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice #6

Go to the location shown on the map above and you will see the entrance door of The Grave Nave. Instead of entering it follow the path on the left side to move forward and you will collect the Lucky Dice from the edge.

Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice #7

For collecting this one you have to move forward from the location shown on the map and enter The Grave Nave. There on the right end, you will see a doorway blocked by some wooden boxes and drums.

Smash them to open the doorway and you can collect the Lucky Dice inside it.

Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice #8

From inside The Grave Nave, this time heads toward the left side and you will see a path leading you uphill. Go uphill and move forward towards the edge. There you will see a small ledge with Lucky Dice.

Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice #9

To get this again from the Grave Nave go uphill and this time rather than going towards the ledge follow the path at the end with a big doorway.

After entering it follow the wooden path on its left side to go around it till you see a wooden platform above where you can jump. Jump onto it and you can collect the Lucky Dice there.

Its exact location can be seen on the map above as well.

Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice #10

From the location shown on the map above, you have to head south towards the stairs going up. Instead of going upstairs, go towards the right side of the stairs and you will find it behind some wooden boxes.

Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice #11

Once you reach the location shown on the map above head inside the cave. After moving a little forward you will see a huge axe swinging in the cave.

You have to enter the path on the left side where axe is entering in every swing. Right when axe swings towards the right, enter it and collect the Lucky Dice.

Shattergrave Barrow Lucky Dice #12

After reaching the location shown on the map above follow the path on the left and go upstairs. Now you have to move forward on the right side and jump to the next area. There you will see a small doorway at the end. Go through the doorway and you will enter a closed cave with Lucky Dice.