Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Reviver Location Guide

The Reviver is a Lightning Element type Spell Book that’s used to summon a lightning bolt at a specific location which, upon impact, deals Shock Damage. If the spell is used on any allies, they are revived and healed.

Manufactured by the Conjura, the Reviver is of a legendary (Gold) rarity. In this guide, we will look at everything there is to know about the Reviver in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Reviver In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

We’ll first look at the Reviver’s location. The Reviver can randomly drop from any enemy during your adventure but has a higher chance to drop from the Mushroom Healer boss. This boss is located at the Dank Encroachment in the Weepwild Dankness as shown on the map below.

There is a save station near the boss’s location, which you can use in case of a quick respawn. If you’re planning to farm for the Reviver, then it shouldn’t be that hard to do since this boss isn’t fought through any quest. You can even quit and reload the game to farm the bosses for items.

The Mushroom Healer has the highest chance of dropping a Reviver Spell, but it can further be increased by collecting all of the Lucky Dices in the area.

Reviver Stats And Effects

Reviver is a fire-and-forget spell book that always casts lightning bolts on a location to deal lightning damage. Enemies in the targeted location are dealt damage up to 38% with its projectile damage scaling by 100%.

If there are allies or companions in the same targeted location, casting Reviver will either heal or revive them. The difference is that you will have to precisely select your allies and companions for the spell. For enemies, you just have to cast the spell in an area.

Take note that Reviver has a 24-second cooldown.