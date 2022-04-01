Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands All Poetry Page Locations

Finding all Poetry Page Locations in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can be challenging as most locations are tentative and skippable. However, this guide will tell you where to find them without exploring and looking around. So without further ado, let’s begin.

How to Find All Poetry Page Locations in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

If you’re not familiar with Poetry Pages and their function in the game, here’s a little explanation.

Many poetry pages are scattered around in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and upon collecting each, players earn experience. When all pages are collected, players are rewarded with a lasting 10% Intelligence increase.

Players can also hear a portion of the poetry once they’ve collected all these pages, but they need to head to Brighthoof and converse with the Poet there to listen to the rest. After that, you’ll be required to complete the Brighthood main quest, and once that’s done, you will be able to access Izzy’s Fizzies.

Now that we know what poetry pages are and their functions let’s jump to all of the 25 places where you’ll find them.

Snoring Valley Poetry Page



You’ll find one poetry page in this region.

Snoring Valley is home to only one poetry page found in Castle Harrowfast. Simply enter the castle and take the stairs towards the left. It will lead you to a small room where you’ll find the page on a chest.

Queen’s Gate Poetry Page

You’ll find this poetry page around the time when Paladin Mike will take you through the Rampant Parts towards the Brighthoof area. However, before you go in, head where you see the catapult, and you’ll spot the page next to a box.

Brighthoof Poetry Page Locations

You’ll find two poetry pages in this region.

Poetry Page #1 Location

This page is near the Chestnut Gate spawn location some distance from Izzy’s Fizzies. Find a boat in this area that reads ‘Ye Olde Bandit’s Lair,’ and next to it will be a boat that you can use to jump on and get to the next boat’s roof. Now head right ahead from the rope bridge and find the poetry page here.

Poetry Page #2 Location

From the Queen’s Gate portal, turn right and skip over the boats to reach the area with fishnets. Take the stairs here and turn left. Run past where there’s a red cloth and keep following the path. Now go to the corner where you’ll find a rope ladder and go up. Here, you’ll find the poetry page.

Mount Craw Poetry Page Locations

You’ll find two poetry pages in this region.

Poetry Page #1 Location

Head into the cave, and you’ll find the poetry page right in front of you.

Poetry Page #2 Location

Head south and climb the ladder until you reach a different platform. Before the bridge, you’ll find this poetry page.

Weepwild Dankness Poetry Page

Head where you asked Llance to bounce on his mushrooms. Now from here, head east and then turn left towards the bridge. Pass through the bridge, and you’ll enter the Goblin Village. Now turn left and go across the large acorn towards the rockface. Here you’ll find the poetry page on the ground.

Tangle Drift Poetry Page

Take the vine slide once you enter this area; however, don’t go toward the island. Instead, you’ll have to jump off early to get to the isolated island where you’ll find the page.

Wargtooth Shallows Poetry Page Locations

You’ll find two poetry pages in this region.

Poetry Page #1 Location

Travel to the exact location of the map, and from here onwards, climb up to the highest point of the platform. Use the hologram to get down from the Splish Splash Path and reach Big Red Coral. Now turn left from here to the shipwreck, and you’ll find the poetry page.

Poetry Page #2 Location

Travel to the location, and from here, you’ll have to explore a wooden house. The second poetry page will be located in front of a vanity.

Drowned Abyss Poetry Pages

You’ll find two poetry pages in this region.

Poetry Page #1 Location

This poetry page will be found at the center of the map on a ship. To get to the ship, take the air pad located on the left. Then, get to its deck and take a right up towards the ramp. You’ll find the poetry page here.

Poetry Page #2 Location

Head to the Central Room and take the left entrance. Take a right from where the Monument is and then take another right before the main area. Now approach the mushrooms, and here you’ll find the poetry page.

Crackmast Cove Poetry Page Locations

You’ll find two poetry pages in this region.

Poetry Page #1 Location

From the exact map location, head straight until you reach a wooden platform. This will be your poetry page.

Poetry Page #2 Location

Fast travel to the map location and turn left to take the stairs. Now jump onto the wooden platform and to the hanging wooden nest, and you’ll find a poetry page in front of a piano.

Karnok’s Wall Poetry Page

Travel towards the westmost side of the region and jump onto the bridge that travels towards the next connecting island. Stand in the middle and jump to the platform in the air.

Hit the gem on it and then activate it to travel through the cave. Here you’ll find a skeleton with the poetry page in its right hand.

Sunfang Oasis Poetry Pages

You’ll find two poetry pages in this region.

Poetry Page #1 Location

Fast travel to the map location and travel straight into the cave. You’ll find a tray with candles on the right side, and here will be your poetry page.

Poetry Page #2 Location

Turn left and head straight from the map location. Before the bridge, on your right, will be a tray of candles. Climb up from here and get to the top. Here you’ll find your poetry page.

Ossu-Gol Necropolis Poetry Pages

You’ll find two poetry pages in this region.

Poetry Page #1 Location

Head straight towards the shelter under the stairs from the map location. Here you’ll find the poetry page by the lamp on a table.

Poetry Page #2 Location

Fast travel to the map location in the image below and take the wooden elevator up. Jump halfway to the platform in between, and here you’ll find the poetry page.

The Fearamind Poetry Page

From the east of the big machinery, go down the platform and jump across the broken bridges to find the poetry page.

Overworld Poetry Page Locations

Poetry Page #1 Location

From the map location, head northwest, and here you’ll find the poetry page behind the tall rock.

Poetry Page #2 Location

Fast travel to the map location, and you’ll see the poetry page as soon as you get there.

Poetry Page #3 Location

From the map location, head right, and you’ll find a blinking lamp. Right next to it will be the poetry page.

Poetry Page #4 Location

From the location, go towards the northeast, past the bonfire. Then head northwest, and you’ll find a poetry page here.

Poetry Page #5 Location

Head north from the map location, and you’ll find a rock with numbering on it. It will have your poetry page on it.