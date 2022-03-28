Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Melee Weapons List Guide

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the melee weapons are a bit different compared to other games in the Borderlands franchise. This guide will explain everything about Melee weapons and provide a List of Melee Weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

How Melee Weapons Work in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Melee weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands have a dedicated slot where you can only equip a melee weapon. In addition, several weapon manufacturers make different types of melee weapons.

Unlike previous games in the Borderlands franchise, melee weapons can now be used alongside spells and guns, making them a crucial part of your equipment.

However, melee weapons are not so powerful that they can be used as the main weapons. Instead, their main purpose is to act as a secondary source of damage.

Melee weapons in TTW are of many different types, and they are crafted by different manufacturers as well.

Types of Melee Weapons and their Manufacturers

In TTW, four different manufacturers make unique melee weapons. Each manufacturer focuses on a special characteristic of the melee weapons, which differs from the others.

Below we have listed the different manufacturers and what melee weapons they provide.

Valora

Valora specializes in dual-wielded swords. Dual-wielded swords are a bit slow in attack speed, but the amount of damage they can do in a single swing makes up for it. Valora provides the following melee weapons in TTW.

Claymore: These dual-wield swords have high base damage.

Greatsword: The Greatsword specializes in high crit damage and crit chance.

Falchions: These dual wield weapons provide a great chance to do elemental damage.

Swifft

Swifft is the manufacturer that concentrates on making one-handed swords. They don’t do that high damage per swing, but their fast rate of attack means that they can keep on slashing the enemy constantly. Swifft has the following weapons.

Long Sword: These swords give a really high chance of doing elemental damage.

Scimitars: These swords have one of the highest attack speeds of all the weapons in the game.

Sabres: The Sabres provide a great chance of doing a critical hit.

Bonk

Bonk is an expert at creating blunt melee weapons. Bonk’s melee weapons can do really high damage at a decent attack speed. Bonk creates the following melee weapons.

Clubs: These melee weapons are capable of doing high physical damage.

Morning Stars: These weapons provide a high chance of dealing elemental damage to the enemy.

Hammers: Hammers specialize in doing high critical damage.

Kleave

The final manufacturer is Kleave, whose expertise lies in making axes. Kleave is an expert in making weapons capable of doing high critical damage. He makes the following weapons.

Hatchet: The hatchets specialize in providing a high chance of a critical hit.

Great Axe: These melee weapons are capable of doing high critical damage

Kamas: Kamas melee weapons provide a high chance of crit and crit damage.

List of Legendary Melee Weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, there are some melee weapons of a legendary rarity. Legendary weapons offer special abilities that cannot be found in other types of weapons and items.

Below we have listed all the Legendary Melee weapons found in the game.