Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Deathless Mantle Location Guide

Every shooting game features some type of armor to help keep you a bit safer. One of the armor pieces you can get for yourself in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the Deathless Mantle. Deathless Mantle is a Legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, manufactured by Swifft faction.

Where to Find Deathless Mantle in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Unlike a lot of the Legendary items in the game, Deathless Mantle is found as a random drop in the world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You have a very small chance of finding the armor in almost every loot source.

The best options for farming for Deathless Mantle are the rabbit statues at the end of Chaos Chamber. These rabbits have a much higher chance of dropping the Deathless Mantle for you.

There is only one dedicated drop for Deathless Mantle. You can always get a Deathless Mantle armor from the Death Rattler miniboss, found in the Ancient Obelisk in Fearamid.

Deathless Mantle Stats and Effects

Other than the additional health that it is supposed to provide as armor, Deathless Mantle has other buffs as well that it provides to your character. These buffs are a huge boost to your character’s abilities in the game and any benefit you can get is worth the while.

While all the stats on Deathless Mantle are randomized, meaning you have to hope for a good roll, it does have one static effect. The biggest status effect of the Deathless Mantle is that it will set your total health to just 1 HP, but you get 150% returned as Ward Capacity. Though your total HP is not reduced, your health is set to 1 HP and you cannot recover it.

Though it seems useless as what can you do with just 1 HP, however, the armor has uses in specific builds. Deathless Mantle armor works wonders when you use it with other items that provide their buffs only when you have low health.

For example, you can use the Fingertip Pulse Oximeter because the effects of the Legendary Ring are increased by 50% when your health is below half of the total.