Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Catatumbo Location Guide

Finding legendary weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can be tricky and in the case of Catatumbo, finding this gem of a gun really depends on your luck. Catatumbo is manufactured by Stoker in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The Element type of Catatumbo is Lightning.

Where To Find Catatumbo In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Catatumbo is a world drop so basically, any loot source can grant you this legendary pistol if your luck stat is high enough. Obtaining this weapon can only be accomplished through luck, so good luck is a necessity.

Having said that, there are some ways to increase your chances of obtaining one. A variety of methods can be used to increase your Loot Luck, such as Lucky Dice, for example.

The legendary Catatumbo can also be obtained by traveling to the Chaos Chamber, completing a run in there, then spending all of your Rainbow Crystals on the rabbit that dispenses pistols in the reward room at the end.

Catatumbo Stats And Effects

Catatumbo has an 18% chance to deal lightning damage over time. You’ll want this weapon if you plan to use elemental damage since it’s only available in a shock version.

Catatumbo’s flavor text, Witness the River’s Rage provides it additional special effect of dealing 3% bonus damage to enemies for each crossbolt stuck in them. On top of that, landing a critical hit on an enemy deals 50% extra lightning damage to them.

Any elemental build can benefit from the Catatumbo, but it is especially effective if you prioritize shock damage. Due to the relatively small magazine size, you will have to reload frequently, so it is ideally suited for Spellshots and Spellweaving stacks. Farm a specific one, so the passive buff on the bottom doesn’t just increase melee damage.