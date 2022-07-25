Tina Tina’s Wonderlands Selective Amnesia Location Guide

Selective Amnesia is one of the best Legendary Armor sets in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The manufacturer of this Legendary Armor set is Kleave, so expect nothing but power from it.

If you’re looking to obtain the Selective Amnesia armor set and are having trouble, we’re here to help you out with this guide where we’ll be showing you where to find Selective Amnesia in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and what stats and effects it comes with.

Where to Find Selective Amnesia in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Selective Amnesia is a Legendary Armor Set in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Like the other Legendary Armor in the game, Selective Amnesia can be obtained as a “World Drop.” If you don’t know already, the term “World Drop” means that this item can be obtained from any loot source in the entire game.

Anything and everything in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that can drop loot has a chance to drop the Selective Amnesia armor. This includes things like regular enemies, bosses, dungeons, chests, Lucky Dice etc.

But since there are so many other items that can also be obtained as World Drops, trying to find the Selective Amnesia armor in this way is very inefficient.

The best way to get the Selective Amnesia armor set in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is to complete the tenth main story mission called “Fatemaker.” Upon completing the Fatemaker quest, the rewards you gain from it have a 100% drop chance for the Selective Amnesia set.

The next best way to farm Selective Amnesia armor is through the Chaos Chamber, which is a dungeon that unlocks after you’ve completed the campaign of the game.

Inside the Chaos Chamber, you’ll find Bunny Statues which grant random armor sets when you give them crystals (which you find in the dungeon). These Bunny Statues have a fairly high chance of dropping the Selective Armor set, so this is the best Selective Amnesia farming location. Just keep doing runs of the Chaos Chamber until you finally get Selective Amnesia from the bunnies.

Selective Amnesia Stats and Effects

The Special Effect of the Selective Amnesia armor set grants the user a Fire Status Effect when they take non-Status Effect damage. This Fire Status Effect increases Movement Speed, which increases Damage Dealt, and leaves behind a Fire Trail which lasts for 3 seconds.

This Special Effect is quite powerful, but the fact that you need to first take some non-Status Effect damage to trigger it can prove to be a big downside. During a battle, you may find yourself only taking Status Effect damage, so the Special Effect of the Selective Amnesia set will be almost completely useless for you.

That said, Selective Amnesia is still a good Legendary Armor set overall; but it only performs well in certain situations.