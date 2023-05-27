Call of Duty: WWII Zombies The Tortured Path Secret Characters Guide – Unlock All Locked Characters

Zombies Mode in Call of Duty now is much more than it was initially in World at War where all you had to do was to get weapons and shoot some zombies. Now you can unlock many a secret character while playing the map and this Call of Duty: WWII Zombies The Tortured Path Secret Characters Guide will show you how. Our Call of Duty: WWII Zombies The Tortured Path Secret Characters Guide will tell you how to unlock all of the secret characters that exist in the new DLC.

The Tortured Path Secret Characters

The Tortured Path has not 1 but 3 different maps, this means that you will be able to unlock a plethora of secret characters on the maps. There is a character in every single map for you to unlock and solving the riddles will be a hassle so just use this guide instead.

There are 5 challenges for each of the characters. You do not have to complete all of the challenges in a single game, as they will carry over to the next one. Remember that new information is still being discovered about the DLC and we will continue to update this guide as soon as we find out how the other secret characters are unlocked in the game.

Let us look at each of the maps one by one to find out how the secret characters are unlocked. You can also check out our complete Easter Egg Guide.

Into the Storm (Cavalier)

The first challenge is known as Vulnerable Victor. To complete, you need to escape the map without opening a single supply drop. The unlock text is “Escape with Antiquate Defense” and the riddle is “Track Suit”.

Untapped Potential is the second challenge and you need to escape without buying any Blitz for this. The unlock text is “Escape without Utilizing Questionable Energies” and the riddle is “Grounded”.

The fifth challenge is Bubble Burster and you need to beat the boss in less than a minute to complete. The text is “Handled the Raketenbrenner with Minimal Backup” and the riddle for this challenge is “Resource Efficient”.

Across the Depths

The third challenge for this character is Secure the Package. The unlock text is “Delivered Fragile Goods” and the riddle is “Experienced Protector”.

Beneath the Ice

The second challenge is known as Careful Researcher and it requires you to escape from the map without ever going down. The unlock text is “Return from the Archaeological Dig without Scrape” and the riddle is “Precautionary Explorer”.

That is all we have for our Call of Duty: WWII Zombies The Tortured Path Secret Characters Guide for now. Remember to check back as we will continue to update this guide in the coming days with all of the remaining challenges.