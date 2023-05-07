How To Study Opponents In The Sims 4

Sims 4 offers you a plethora of career options to choose from as you spend your time on it, which will keep you busy throughout the game. You can choose the career path to become a Professional Athlete as part of your “Daily Career task” which will keep you busy throughout the game.

This career option comes with its challenges as it requires you to compete with other sims in order for your sim to get promoted in that career path. To do that it is essential that you study your opponents in Sims 4.

Keep in mind that if you want to peruse the career option to become a Professional Athlete, you need to have at least Career Level 5. This is important because once you reach the required level, you will be given the option to either go for this career or opt for the “Bodybuilding Athlete track”. If you choose the latter option you will not have the option to Study opponents in Sims 4.

As many players are unaware of carrying out this step, therefore we have prepared this article to assist you with Studying Opponents in the Sims 4.

Steps required to Study Opponents in The Sims 4

Using the Computer

First, you need to become a “Professional Athlete”. This career path is a must option as regular sims will have the option of studying opponents. Then you need to access the Computer which you should purchase beforehand via “Build Mode”. These include options like “Deskblock Computer for 800 Simoleons” etc. Upon interaction with the computer, it will display different options for you to choose from. You need to click on “More Choices”. As you do, it will display further options for you. Move your cursor to select the “Web…” option next. After that, you need to select the “Study Opponents” option with your cursor. Your Sim will then start using the PC and this interval will take at least “2 hours of the game time” to study opponents in Sims 4.

Using the Television (TV)

This is relatively a simpler process compared to accessing the Computer. It requires that you should have a TV at your place. You can purchase the TV through “Build Mode” as it offers you many options like “Trusty Companion TV –[995 Simoleons], Been There Watched that TV–[500 Simoleons]” etc.

After that, you just need to Turn on the TV. Upon interaction, it will display options for you to choose from. Click the option which says, “Study Opponents”. After that, all you need to do is just wait it out as your Sim studies the opponents.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Rewards for Studying Opponents in Sims 4

Following the Athletic career path and studying opponents in Sims 4, will earn you promotions, resulting in the following rewards.