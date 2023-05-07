How To Get Strawberries In The Sims 4

Sims 4 offers you a world where you can experience a different reality via simulation. Since you get to interact with different elements of the game this can sometimes prove beneficial for you as well.

“Strawberry” is a prime example in the world of Sims 4 as it offers nutritional benefits like keeping your Sim healthy and determining the offspring’s gender as well.

To obtain Strawberries, you can either find them in different places or farm them in order to obtain them. You may come across them at different locations but some players might find it difficult to obtain them as well.

This guide will tell you more about where to find Strawberries in The Sims.

Where to find Strawberries in The Sims 4

To find the strawberry in Sims 4, you will need to travel to different locations. To do that firstly, you need to access the Map first by pressing M.

On the top left side, you will see the option to go back to World Select. Click on it and then select the world name to travel to the following location. These are listed as follows.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

World Location Willow Creek At the Courtyard Lane, Foundry Cove, Sage Estates, Willow Creek Commercial District, and the Magnolia Blossom Park Oasis Springs At the Bedrock Strait and the Parched Prospect. Windenburg In the Old Town District, Modern District, The Island, and also From the Bluffs Newcrest At the Twin Oracle Point, Optimist’s Outlook, and the Midtown Meadows Granite Falls At the Campground, Hermit’s House, and the Deep Woods

Seasonal Spring Pack

Apart from this, you can opt to farm Strawberries as well. To do that, you need to get your hands on some Strawberry seeds via the “Seasonal Spring Pack” which you can purchase from vendors at fruit shops. They sell both Strawberries as well so you can purchase them for 44 Simoleon easily through there in Sims 4.

Grocery Delivery Service

Sims 4 offers you different aspects which include that you can use the “Delivery service” to order items that you need. Apart from that, you can order Strawberries through the grocery delivery service in Sims 4 but your chances of acquiring them are slim. Since they are mostly not available.

Buy Debug Cheat

If you are still having a hard time finding Strawberries then you can use the “Buy debug Cheat”. This cheat can help you in acquiring strawberries as by enabling it you can purchase strawberries from the Build mode.

Importance of Strawberries in the Sims 4

As mentioned earlier Strawberries can be vital when you want to get confirmation beforehand that whether your Sim baby is going to be of a male or female gender.

However, If you want to influence the gender traits of the baby sim to be a “female gender” then you need to get strawberries and feed them to your pregnant Sim partner. Also, remember to let her listen to pop music as well too.

Apart from this, you can feed your Sim character Strawberries to keep him healthy and active in Sims 4.