The Sims 4 Life Tragedies Mod: How To Install And Play

The Sims 4 is designed to be the “ultimate” real-life simulation game where your characters have to build themselves from the ground up. Unlike real life, though, there are no real tragedies or sufferings to bear.

The Sims 4 is a family-oriented game after all but you can change that by trying out the Life Tragedies mod to spice things up in a rather horrific manner.

The popular mod adds a series of tragic scenarios such as surviving armed robberies, escaping kidnappers, standing up to bullies, fatal illnesses, as well as serial killers, and natural disasters that all change the way you play the game.

The following guide will tell you all about how to install the Life Tragies mod and how to play it in The Sims 4.

How to install the Life Tragedies mod

The Life Tragedies mod is a fairly light mod. If your PC can run the original game, it can perfectly run the mod. There should be no compatibility issues with the mod.

Go to the official Sacrifical mods website.

Click on Download at the top.

Scroll down to find the latest version of the Life Tragedies mod.

Click on the mod to start downloading it.

Open the downloads folder on your PC and extract the Life Tragedies zip file.

Create a new folder named Life Tragedies inside Documents > Electronic Arts > Mods in case you are using multiple mods.

Move all of the unzipped Life Tragedies files into this new folder.

Launch The Sims 4 and the Life Tragedies mod should automatically open.

There are a couple of things that you should be aware of. Firstly, make sure that there are no folders inside the Life Tragedies folder, or else the mod will not work. Your system breadcrumbs should be Documents > Electronic Arts > Mods > Life Tragedies without any further subfolder.

Secondly, your game settings should allow custom content. If not, the mod will not open. Open your game options and go into Other. You will see two options: “Enable Custom Content and Mods” and “Script Mods Allowed”. Checkmark both options to enable them and apply the new changes.

How to activate the Life Tragedies mod

If you have followed through all of the above steps right, you can finally start to see the chaos unfold by playing the Life Tragedies mod.

Launch The Sims 4 and click on your Sim. You should see a new Life Tragedies button appear on the screen. Click on it to see all of the tragedy options available.

Now go back to the previous menu and click the “Enable Life Tragedies In This Save File” option. This will enable the mod for your selected Sim in the game.

You can also change the frequency at which tragedies occur to your Sim. To do this, go to the Options menu and click on Tragedy Occurrence Speed. It can be changed to Very Slow, Slow, Normal, Fast, and Very Fast.

From the Options menu, you can also enable and disable automatic tragedy occurrence for your Sim. This will give your Sim enough time to prepare before tragedies start occurring.

What tragedies does the mod add to Sims 4?

There are several tragedies that your Sim can go through in this mod. Their occurrence is completely random and each tragedy will have a completely unique scenario. Below are all of the tragedies that come with the mod for The Sims 4.

Kidnapping

An incredible way of adding catastrophe to the game is abduction and it goes both ways. If your Sim abducts someone, you can torture them in horrible ways. Whether you intoxicate your victim, play mental games, or just treat them as a means to earn money, it’s all up to you. On the other hand, an abductor can approach you as well. Now, the fate of your Sim rests upon whether you agree to your kidnapper’s demands or not.

Chronic Sickness

Your Sim can develop an end-stage disease that can prove fatal. This sickness is deadly because your only chance at survival is a treatment with a very low success rate.

Armed Robberies

Your Sim can be stripped of its belongings at gunpoint. You can also do the same to another Sim and if they refuse to comply, you can put a bullet in them.

Serial Killers

There is a slim chance of serial killers coming to your town. Your Sim, however, can choose to bring them over to their home and even befriend them for terrifying results. You can work with them to go on a killing spree but at the risk of being murdered yourself if you make the serial killer angry in some way.

There are a total of five serial killers including Jason Voorhees in the Life Tragedies mod, each with their own stories and killing patterns. Remember that your Sim can always call the police to come and arrest the serial killer in your town.

You also get the option of playing in the No Mercy mode which results in a killing spree to last 4 hours.

Bullying and Fighting

The bullies can hit and assault your Sim but if your Sim is fit enough then you can win the fight. Similarly, you can also become a bully and do the same things.

Road Accidents

Among the tragedies, there is a slim chance that your Sim becomes a victim of a lethal road accident. This can take your Sim’s life as there are hardly any chances of survival.