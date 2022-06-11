How to Unlock All Outfits in The Quarry

Living the 80’s dream. What a beautiful time that was. Supermassive’s The Quarry lets you relive the 80s survival horror era by dressing up the characters in time-appropriate outfits. In this guide, we will on how to unlock all 80’s outfits in The Quarry so that you can have those nostalgic moments again.

How to Unlock All 80’s Throwback Outfits in The Quarry

While technically you can dress up the characters in 80’s-themed outfits, the process isn’t actually implemented in the game yet and you will have to wait. However, you can be ready for the arrival of character customization by spending money on the game.

To get the outfits, you must buy the Deluxe edition of The Quarry. But the conditions imposed by developers do not end here. Deluxe Edition of The Quarry will not have the outfits accessible right now.

Supermassive has given us the date on which all the 80’s outfits will be available in the game. The release date of the outfits is 8th July 2022 to coincide with the UK release of the game.

It is a bit odd that in this day and age a Western-made singleplayer game is releasing a month apart in US and UK. But thankfully the wait isn’t too long and those buying it in the UK will have access to all the outfits at launch.

Once the outfits have been released, you should be able to change them through the settings menu.

