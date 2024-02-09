The Forest isn’t just another survival game. On Steam, the game has nearly half a million “Overwhelmingly Positive reviews, indicating that Endnight Games has done a great job in maintaining the game. However, the game came out back in 2018, and for new players, it can be a little daunting to get into the game as beginners.

The game has some complex mechanisms as you need to survive in the dense jungle and escape from different enemies, the deadliest of which will probably be nature. Our The Forest Tips And Tricks will help you get better in the harsh lands.

FYI We have divided our tips into different categories so that it’s easy for you to navigate through them.

Starting with some tips on Survival

Remember that you can hit the lady when you find the axe in the plane four times and you will be rewarded with her clothes.

The red artifact will bring cannibals to you and the blue artifact will push them away.

The cannibals can also jump over the walls by using the trees. So make sure you make your camp in places where trees are less. It’s better to cut down any trees that stand along the walls of your camp.

None of the creatures will be able to see you if you crouch down and are in good cover such as bushes and behind trees.

Create baskets to store loot in case your inventory is full. Every item matters in survival.

Mud is very useful to cloak yourself.

Blood on your body will make the enemies and animals suspicious of you so wash yourself as soon as possible.

When you find red paint, use it when you are up against a big group of cannibals. They are unable to detect you when you are covered in red paint. But it washes off after a rain or dip in water.

Always put out the fire before sleeping.

What Should You Loot?

An important thing to know in the game is where to find loot. You can find water to drink at lakes and ponds, fish in the ponds, wood from trees, and berries on bushes.

If you are looking for items such as chocolate, drinks, booze, tape, or batteries, then it is best to look for them in suitcases, which can be found all around the map.

Make sure you open any and every box you come across. If it’s locked, then hit it with whatever weapon you have, and it will most likely open. Valuable loot is always in locked cases.

Weapons can be found in caves or crafted using the necessary items.

Wooden sticks are the best and quickest weapon to craft. They have multiple uses, such as tossing them at enemies and hitting them on the ground to poke out rocks for slingshots and even coins.

Cannibal posts have great loot. It is better to sneak your way or wait until the group leaves for the forest to make a move and collect items.

If confronted with cannibals, kill them and pick whatever items you can off their bodies and then burn the bodies. Collect the bones to make better equipment and armor.

You can use dynamite to chop many trees.

Where and What to Build?

Your location matters. Always set up camp at a high vantage point, cliff or near a water source.

You need to build a small house at the start as you need to save the game every chance you get. Do not bother with a large house as it will be way too much trouble, and you may have to evict your house soon.

Create a trolley to take around items in huge quantities from one place to another. Saves you time and trouble.

Build benches to help replenish stamina quickly.

Build the water catchers and the drying racks. A drying rack can keep your hunted food fresh for a longer period.

Always have a fireplace at your campsite. It can heal you, and you can cook at it.

Build a wall around your campsite if possible.

What About Food?

One of the easy sources of meat is a deer which has 4 meat on it and is easily hunted by even weak weapons

Build a rabbit trap to catch rabbits for food. Place the trap somewhere in the woods where you see a lot of rabbits and come back later to take it.

The only berries to eat and store are blueberries. They provide both food and water.

Use drying racks for hunted food.

Use blueberry seeds to farm blueberries at your campsite.

Useful Combat Tips

It’s in your best interest to avoid cannibals altogether. They have scouting parties out in the forest at most times. Better to avoid open areas in the daytime or lighting fires at night time.

Cannibals come in groups and if you kill a group and not take out their remains then a larger party comes next time.

Build traps around your campsite as cannibals always come towards an active building or fireplace.

Axes are the best weapons to combat cannibals.

In a fight, try to target the cannibals with the least amount of items on them. They are usually the weakest ones in the group. Let the stronger ones live for last.

Mutants are not hostile towards you earlier in the game but if you wear armor at a point in the game, they’ll take it as a threat and attack you indefinitely.

Mutants are harder to kill but are not indestructible. The best weapons against mutants are traps and axes.

Miscellaneous Advice

Blocking at the precise moment will Knock your enemy back. You’ll get an audible indication when you have done it right.

Cannibals cannot swim, so when they’re chasing you, lead them to a river and make them fall in after you. 3-5 seconds in deep water will drown them.

When you face a group of enemies in the daytime, stand your ground instead of running away. Stand and stare calmly at your enemies and do not give in to their scaring tactics; this will give you time to back off slowly.

Upgrade your weapons as soon as possible for a better chance at survival.

You can use the heat spray as a Flamethrower and use it on cannibals to burn them to death.

Use Molotov to damage many enemies at once.

