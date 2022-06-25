Toxic Love quest in The Cycle: Frontier grants you faction points, ICA Scrip, and Krypto Marks that you can use to raise your ranking with the Independent Civilian Advisory (ICA) faction.

The quest is handed over by Marie Gilbert, Ravel, ICA Chief Procurement Officer. She asks you to help her with the manufacturing of a new lethal grenade by providing her with the required things.

The quest is split into two parts and in this guide, we’ll explore each part of the quest.

The Cycle: Frontier Toxic Love Quest Guide

Toxic Love Quest Part 1

Your first task of the quest is to stash Rare Data Drives and 8x Smoke Grenades at Comms Tower. Take note that this is a dead drop mission and the stash drop locations will be behind the Comms Tower.

Rewards

310x FP

8x ICA Scrip

8500x Krypto Marks

Toxic Love Quest Part 2

In this second and final part of the quest, players are to deliver 3x Toxic Glands, 10x Alloys, and 7x Hydraulic Pistons. All of these items are to be found at different locations on the map.

The Toxic Glands, both Red and Green, can be found from dead Blast Ticks and Acid Ticks. These are most of the time found in rivers and around swamp areas. Secondly, the Alloys can be found in Dumpsters and Industrial Crates. This also includes a static spawn in the industrial area.

Lastly, the Hydraulic Pistons are to be found in Industrial Crates. They can also be found as a random static spawn in the industrial area.

Rewards

380x FP

11x ICA Scrip

9400x Krypto Marks

Toxic Love Quest Rewards

At the end of the mission, the players are granted 10x Gas Grenades and the purchase of Gas Grenades from the ICA is unlocked.