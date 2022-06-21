The Cycle: Frontier Stimulating Developments Quest Guide

Working for various factions in The Cycle: Frontier is not only a great way to get faction points but also gets you background lore about the game’s world. One such faction, Osiris, provides players with the Stimulating Developments questline in The Cycle: Frontier to aid their CEO Emmanuel Sullivan in advancing medical research.

If you are stuck somewhere on the Stimulating Developments questline in The Cycle, we have crafted this guide to help you with all the quest steps and gain rep from Osiris.

The Cycle: Frontier Stimulating Developments Quest

Stimulating Developments Quest Part 1

Part 1 of the Stimulating Developments quest has 3 objectives which are explained below:

Objective 1

To complete the first objective of part 1, you are required to go to Waterfall Lab which is on the Bright Sands map. Waterfall lab is basically a medical area and you are required to fetch 4 medical supplies. These are green boxes and are generally found in medical cases.

Objective 2

To complete the second objective of part 1, you are required to go to Vaccine labs which is on the Bright Sands map. Just like objective 1, vaccine labs is a medical area too and you need to fetch 4 medical supplies.

Objective 3

All of these three objectives are interconnected. You have to visit Waterfall labs and Vaccine labs and get 4 medical supplies accumulatively. In objective 3, you are required to deliver those medical supplies.

Rewards

By the completion of part 1 of this quest, you will be rewarded with the following rewards:

130 FP

Osiris Scrip x2

Krypto Marks x5800

Stimulating Developments Quest Part 2

Part 2 of this quest has 3 objectives which are explained below:

Objective 1

The first objective of part 2 requires you to deliver 3 blue runner eggs. Blue runner eggs can be found in various places on both maps. Just follow the bird’s footprint, and it will lead you to a blue runner egg.

Objective 2

This objective requires you to deliver 2 Toxic Glands. They are generally found around swamp areas. They can be looted from dead Acid Ticks and Blue Ticks. They are found in Red and Green mobs as well. Red and Green mobs are usually found in rivers.

Objective 3

The last objective requires you to deliver 5 Old Medicines. The common spot to find these could be Waterfall Labs on the Bright Sands map and Vaccine labs on the Bright Sands map. They are found in medical cases.

Rewards

By the completion of part 2 of this quest, you will be rewarded with the following rewards:

200 FP

Osiris Scrip x214

Krypto Marks x7000

You will be rewarded with 5 Strong Stim. You will also be able to purchase strong stim from the store after completion of this quest.