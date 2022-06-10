The Cycle: Frontier Dead Drops Locations Guide

All the quests that you get from Traders in The Cycle: Frontier requires you to get some specific item and place it in a dead drop location. These locations can be difficult to find, so this guide will help you find all the dead drop locations in The Cycle: Frontier.
The Cycle: Frontier Bright Sands Dead Drops Locations
- Sattelite Dish Comms Tower
- Comms Tower Dead Drop
- Deep Underground Elevator Dead Drop
- Gate A Dead Drop
- Gate C Dead Drop
- Main Office Dead Drop
- Swamp Camp Root Dead Drop
- Waterfall Labs Dead Drop
Satellite Dish Dead Drop
Next to the pipeline in front of the Satellite Dish.
Comms Tower Dead Drop
Just behind the Comms Tower, on the bunker. Look behind the large Comms tower in the southwestern area.
Deep Underground Elevator Dead Drop
Head into the mine under the East Collection Point. At the end of the rail, you can find the dead drop.
Gate A Dead Drop
Near the gate on the west side of the Base Camp.
Gate C Dead Drop
Found near the gate on the eastern side of the Base Camp. It is hidden behind the stairs here.
Main Office Dead Drop
The drop is inside the main office of the Base Camp that overlooks the courtyard. The box is in the corner next to the racks.
Swamp Camp Root Dead Drop
The drop chest is in the large rotting rib cage on the eastern side of the swamp, half-submerged in water.
Waterfall Labs Dead Drop
In the Waterfalls Lab, the drop box is found under the table in the middle of the lab.
The Cycle: Frontier Crescent Falls Dead Drops Locations
- Nutrion Office Dead Drop
- Storage Room Dead Drop
- Stockpile Dead Drop
- Cafeteria Dead Drop
- Fulfilment Center Dead Drop
- Garage Office Dead Drop
- Server Room Dead Drop
Nutrion Office Dead Drop
Look in the cubicle on the first floor of the Nutrion Farms Processing Unit.
Storage Room Dead Drop
Found around the stack of containers in front of the Nutrion Farms Processing Unit.
Stockpile Dead Drop
Found under the fallen billboard in the back of the Stockpile Shop in Green’s Prospect.
Cafeteria Dead Drop
Found on the top floor of the cafeteria in Starport Admin.
Fulfilment Center Dead Drop
Look in the rack outside the front entrance of the Fulfilment Center in Green’s Prospect, near the Exit sign, to find the drop box.
Garage Office Dead Drop
On the top floor of Green’s Prospect, look for the desk in front of the broken wall. Under this desk is the drop box.
Server Room Dead Drop
Found on the racks in the back of the second floor of the Server room in Starport Admin.