The Cycle: Frontier Dead Drops Locations Guide

All the quests that you get from Traders in The Cycle: Frontier requires you to get some specific item and place it in a dead drop location. These locations can be difficult to find, so this guide will help you find all the dead drop locations in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Bright Sands Dead Drops Locations

Satellite Dish Dead Drop

Next to the pipeline in front of the Satellite Dish.





Comms Tower Dead Drop

Just behind the Comms Tower, on the bunker. Look behind the large Comms tower in the southwestern area.

Deep Underground Elevator Dead Drop

Head into the mine under the East Collection Point. At the end of the rail, you can find the dead drop.

Gate A Dead Drop

Near the gate on the west side of the Base Camp.

Gate C Dead Drop

Found near the gate on the eastern side of the Base Camp. It is hidden behind the stairs here.

Main Office Dead Drop

The drop is inside the main office of the Base Camp that overlooks the courtyard. The box is in the corner next to the racks.

Swamp Camp Root Dead Drop

The drop chest is in the large rotting rib cage on the eastern side of the swamp, half-submerged in water.

Waterfall Labs Dead Drop

In the Waterfalls Lab, the drop box is found under the table in the middle of the lab.

The Cycle: Frontier Crescent Falls Dead Drops Locations

Nutrion Office Dead Drop

Look in the cubicle on the first floor of the Nutrion Farms Processing Unit.

Storage Room Dead Drop

Found around the stack of containers in front of the Nutrion Farms Processing Unit.

Stockpile Dead Drop

Found under the fallen billboard in the back of the Stockpile Shop in Green’s Prospect.

Cafeteria Dead Drop

Found on the top floor of the cafeteria in Starport Admin.

Fulfilment Center Dead Drop

Look in the rack outside the front entrance of the Fulfilment Center in Green’s Prospect, near the Exit sign, to find the drop box.

Garage Office Dead Drop

On the top floor of Green’s Prospect, look for the desk in front of the broken wall. Under this desk is the drop box.

Server Room Dead Drop

Found on the racks in the back of the second floor of the Server room in Starport Admin.