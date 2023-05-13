The Elder Scrolls Online Dragon Knight Builds Guide – Adrent Flame, Draconic Power and Earthen Heart



In The Elder Scrolls Online, the Dragon Knight wields the power of fire and dragons to deal insane amount of damage to enemies. They can easily take out a group of weak enemies or much stronger individuals.

The Elder Scrolls Online Dragon Knight Builds

Dragon Knight has three distinctive Skill Trees which are explained below:

Ardent Flame

As the name suggests, Ardent Flame comprises of skills which deal fire damage to enemies. Most of these skills deal decent initial damage followed by continuous minute damage.

DragonKnight Standard – Ultimate Ability

With this skill, enemies will take 7 Flame Damage after each second and will have 50% less healing for 12 seconds.

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Self

Range: 15 meters

Radius: 8 meters

Duration: 12 seconds

Cost: 200 Ultimate

Active Skills

Fiery Grip

Pull an enemy towards you for 11 Fire Damage

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 18 meters

Cost: 53 Magicka

Searing Strike

It deals 11 Flame Damage and 15 Flame Damage over 8.5 seconds

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 5 meters

Cost: 18 Magicka

Fiery Breath

It deals 5 Flame Damage in a cone and sets enemies on fire for 12 Flame Damage for 8 seconds

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Cone

Radius: 10 meters

Cost: 35 Magicka

Lava Whip

It deals 19 Flame Damage and sets enemies off-balance

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 8 meters

Cost: 35 Magicka

Inferno

It deals 2 Flame Damage every 1 second

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Area

Radius: 5 meters

Cost: 3 Magicka per second

Passive Skills

Kindling

Increases the damage of Fire Damage by 33%

Warmth

Increases the damage of Ardent Flames that snares the enemies by 15% for 2 seconds

Searing Heat

Increases the duration of Fiery Breath, Searing Strike, and DragonKnight Standard for 2 seconds

World in Flame

Increases the damage for abilities that effect an area by 3%

Draconic Power

This Skill Tree revolves around skills which provide you with certain buffs along with a decent damage. Players who tend to opt for a tank should invest in this Skill Tree as it provides decent Health Regeneration.

Dragon Leap – Ultimate Skill

It deals 39 Physical Damage to enemies within 6.5 meter radius

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 8-20 meters

Radius: 6.5 meters

Cost: 150 Ultimate

Active Skills

Spiked Armor

Increases Armor by 25 for 17 seconds and deals 2 Physical Damage

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Self

Duration: 17 seconds

Cost: 42 Magicka

Dark Talons

Stuns nearby enemies for 3.5 seconds and deals 12 Physical Damage

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Area

Radius: 8 meters

Duration: 3.5 seconds

Cost: 53 Magicka

Dragon Blood

Grants 25% of lost health and increases health regeneration by 40% for 20 seconds

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Self

Duration: 20 seconds

Cost: 56 Magicka

Reflective Scale

Reflects all spell projectiles for 4 seconds

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Self

Duration: 4 seconds

Cost: 53 Magicka

Inhale

Receive 5 health from nearby enemies and deal 11 Magic Damage after 2.5 seconds

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Area

Radius: 8 meters

Cost: 53 Magicka

Passive Skills

Iron Skin

Block extra 5% damage.

Burning Heart

While the Dragon Ability is active, increase healing by 6%.

Elder Dragon

Increase health regeneration by 2% for each Dragon Ability slotted.

Scaled Armor

Increases Spell Resistance by 2.

Earthen Heart

This Skill Tree lets you run around the area supporting your allies and dealing damage to enemies at the same time. It will not allow you to get into the fray, but you will be constantly supporting your teammates.

Magma Armor – Ultimate Ability

It restricts the damage received at 3% of max health for 9 seconds and enemies take 2 Flame Damage after 1 second.

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Self

Duration: 9 seconds

Cost: 150 Ultimate

Active Skills

Stonefist

Deals 12 Physical Damage and knocks down enemies for 3 seconds

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 10 meters

Cost: 53 Magicka

Molten Weapons

Allies’ weapon damage increases by 1 for 45 seconds

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Area

Radius: 20 meters

Duration: 45 seconds

Cost: 35 Magicka

Obsidian Shield

17 point damage shield for all the allies for 20 seconds

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Area

Radius: 12 meters

Duration: 20 seconds

Cost: 53 Magicka

Petrify

Stun enemies for 10.5 seconds and might deal 16 damage before stun is ended

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 15 meters

Duration: 10.5 seconds

Cost: 53 Magicka

Ash Cloud

Snare enemies for 70% and increase their miss chance by 30%

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Area

Radius: 5 meters

Duration: 12 seconds

Cost: 60 Magicka

Passive Skills

Eternal Mountain

Increases duration of Active Skills by 10%

Battle Roar

Restore all Health, Magicka, and Stamina when activating Ultimate Ability

Mountain’s Blessing

Provides 1 additional Ultimate for activating an Active Skill

Helping Hands

It restores 2% Stamina for activating an Active Skill

Choosing your Roles

It solely depends on you what role you want your Dragon Knight to play! If you are going for DPS, you don’t necessarily have to crave for enemies’ attention, all you need to do is to deliver the damage.

In order to do this, you should invest more into Ardent Flame Skill Tree and Two-Handed Weapons along with Stamina are optimum choices. If you are going for Tank, it is your duty to take all the damage and have enemies’ attention so that your teammates can deal damage.

Tanks should not only large pool of Health, but Shields are also recommended since it will allow absorbing more damage. Consider Draconic Power Skill Tree if you plan on becoming a Tank.

Mages not only provide your team with protective spells, but also deal damage to enemies. They are responsible for buffs and de-buff and should invest points into Earthen Heart Skill Tree.

Build #1 – Click To View Build

You need Ransack because it will allow you to overcharge armor over the course of time. Some bosses will require you to have Inner Beast which is a ranged taunt. While playing as a Tank, you need to have Green Dragonblood which will overheal you with Health and Stamina.

Burning Talon is something I’m more comfortable with, but you can have anything of your preference. With this bar, you will be able to take out bosses much quicker.

For the second bar, it is basically more of an area control build. On the both of the bars, you need to have Magma Shell as it will allow you to deal more damage and take decreased damage.

Build #2 – Click To View Build

This build recommended by Farcastic of MMORPG-Life is my personal favorite as it revolves around ranged combat with pretty decent defensive capabilities.

The rotation should be done by coming out a sneak with Molten Armaments with Focused Aim which will deal massive amount of damage. Venom Arrow will get you the required Damage per Second along with stun.

The other two abilities: Magnum Shot and Green Dragon Blood should only be used if enemies manage to come in closer. In scenarios where you get overwhelmed by enemies, off-hand and weapon are there to back you up.

Farcastic has chosen these abilities without any order in mind, but they do seem to do sufficient damaged when required. Along with this, armor and mobility are other great factors in this build.

As for the weapon of choice, the main weapon is the bow and a shield in off-hand.

Build #3 – Click To View Build

This build basically revolves around dealing high damage and damage over time. For this build, you should consider Imperial for their increased health and stamina. On top of it, all of your points should be invested in Health.

For first bar, you should use Blood Craze as your opener which will put a Bleeding status condition on your enemies and will heal you over time.

After that, Rapid Strikes should come in which will increase your Attack Speed and damage at the same time. Your chances of critical hits can be increased by 13% using Flames of Oblivion.

Your best DoT will come from Unstable Flame whose damage also increases over time. Since Unstable Flame will wipe you off your Magicka, your Balance will cover all your Magicka deficiency.

And lastly, Flawless Dawnbreaker will increase your weapon damage by 12%. As for the second bar, Critical Rush will help you get away from the boss.

Molten Armaments will not only provide you with weapon buff with 30% chances of Critical Hit, but it will also restore 5% Stamina, at times. As for Green Dragon Blood, it will not only heal you, but will also replenish Stamina.

When it comes to Gear, a dual-wielded dagger will get you an attack speed bonus, swords will get your increased damage, axes will provide bleeding effect, and maces will get you deeper armor penetration.

In the end, Kudos to Kreatz for his hardwork creating this builds.

Build #4 – Click To View Build

This build is designed to create an amalgam of damage and self-healing capabilities which will ensure your survival. For the race, you should consider using Orc for increased Stamina and Health Regeneration.

First of all, Blood Craze is used so as to provide healing capabilities while the enemies are bleeding. As for the Whirling Blade, it not only does increased damage to smaller enemies, but also provides Stamina with each hit.

Empowering Chain will make sure that you pull the targets towards you to do fire damage and perfectly complement the Burning Embers which will heal you.

With Engulfing Flames, the enemies will become more vulnerable to Fire Damage such as from Empowering Chain.

For the gear, it is advised that you go with dual-wielded weapons, preferably, main hand axe and off-hand sword for bleed effect and increased weapon damage.

As for the armor, 5 pieces of Medium Armor and 2 pieces of Heavy Armor should be considered for increased critical strike chances, stamina regeneration, and increased sprint speed.

Build #5 – Click To View Build

The main focus of this build is to remain a Tank along with CC Skills. You will also get some DPS, but that’s up to you to utilize. It has been designed by keeping in mind that your should lead the charge and direct enemies’ attention towards yourself.

Extended Chains is used to pull enemies towards yourself which is really great to get back evasive enemies. The Flame Lash will heal along with hitting enemies.

Not only this, but the Flame Lash will also provide you with a burst when used with Shield Charge. With Standard of Might, you will not only be able to receive 35% less damage, but you will also deal 35% more damage.

The main purpose of using Burning Talons are damage and CC. Along with this, it also goes hand in hand with Standard of Might. And lastly, Green Dragon Blood is used to regenerate Stamina.

Credits for this build go to LGAllastair of Tamriel Foundry.