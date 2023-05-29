Temtem Saku Locations, Evolutions and Stats Guide

There are many Temtems that you find through out your adventure on the lovely Airborne Archipelago islands. In this guide, we will give you all the information about Temtem Saku locations, evolutions and stats.
Temtem Saku Locations, Evolutions and Stats
Saku Base Stats
Saku is a nature and wind type Temtem. Saku has the following base stats.
- HP: 82
- Attack: 40
- Defence: 62
- Stamina: 60
- Speed: 40
- Attack: 66
- Defence: 70
- Total: 420
Locations
Saku can be found in the following places around the Archipelago Islands.
- The Gifted Bridges area on Deniz Island.
- The Canopath area on Omninesia Island.
- The Glassyway area on Omninesia Island.
Techniques
Saku has the following techniques which it can get through leveling up :
|Technique Name
|Level Required
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Shy Shield
|1
|Neutral
|–
|Toxic Spores
|3
|Toxic
|–
|Nimble
|6
|Wind
|–
|Urushiol
|8
|Toxic
|41
|Sharp Leaf
|11
|Nature
|50
|Wind Burst
|14
|Wind
|90
|Narcoleptic Hit
|18
|Mental
|140
|Boomerang
|25
|Wind
|85
|Allergic Spread
|30
|Nature
|58
|Tornado
|36
|Wind
|145
In addition, these moves can be learned through Technique Courses (TC).
|Technique Name:
|TC#
|Technique Type:
|Damage:
|Shy Shield
|4
|Neutral
|1
|Toxic Spores
|7
|Toxic
|100
|Nimble
|16
|Neutral
|130
|Urushiol
|17
|Neutral
|–
Also, Saku can learn these moves through breeding.
|Technique Name
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Bark Shield
|Nature
|–
|Lifeful Sap
|Nature
|–
Saku Evolution
Saku is the final form of a two-stage evolutionary line. It evolves from Kaku after leveling up 13 times. Kaku is commonly found around Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs and The Gifted Bridges.
Traits
Saku has two traits that define its personality. They are described below:
Air Specialist: This trait allows to deal +15% damage with Wind techniques.
Botanist: This trait allows to deal +15% damage with Nature techniques.
Saku Type defense
Type defense describes how much damage a Temtem takes from each type. Saku’s type defense is:
- Neutral : 1x damage
- Fire : 2x damage
- Water : 0.5x damage
- Nature : 0.5x damage
- Electric : 1x damage
- Earth : 0.25x damage
- Mental : 1x damage
- Wind : 0.5x damage
- Digital : 1x damage
- Melee : 1x damage
- Crystal : 1x damage
- Toxic : 2x damage