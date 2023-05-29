In this guide, we will be discussing all about Pigepic and where you can catch him. For full details, read on about Temtem Pigepic Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
Temtem Pigepic Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats
Pigepic falls into the category of Wind Type Temtem and it has no further evolutions.
He looks like a fluffy round pig with small round eyes and a pig-like nose in the shape of a heart. He has a wine red skin with a pink shade on some parts as well.
It is not a small creature but has short hooved legs and that is why it is close to the ground. It also rocks a spiral tail along with small wings that can be used to low flight. It changes color to black and blue when it goes into Luma form. Pigepic has the following base stats
- HP: 54
- STA: 72
- SPD: 58
- ATK: 60
- DEF: 72
- SPATK: 45
- SPDEF: 72
Type Matchup
The following list shows how much damage is taken by Pigepic from each attacker type:
- 2x from Electric
- 0.5x from Earth
- 0.5x from Wind
Techniques
Pigepic will learn these techniques by leveling
|Lvl
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|1
|Bamboozle
|Mental
|Status
|–
|16
|0
|1
|Scratch
|Neutral
|Physical
|20
|4
|0
|3
|Nibble
|Neutral
|Physical
|37
|7
|0
|6
|Nimble
|Wind
|Status
|–
|4
|0
|12
|Heavy Blow
|Neutral
|Physical
|58
|11
|0
|20
|Wind Burst (Stab)
|Wind
|Special
|90
|12
|0
|31
|Tornado (Stab)
|Wind
|Special
|145
|31
|1
|41
|Oshi-Dashi
|Melee
|Physical
|150
|28
|1
Pigepic will learn these techniques by technique courses:
|TC#
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|2
|Stone Wall
|Earth
|Status
|–
|18
|1
|3
|Turbo Choreography
|Wind (+Wind)
|Status
|–
|27
|1
|4
|Wake Up
|Neutral
|Physical
|1
|–
|0
|5
|Misogi
|Water (+ Water)
|Status
|–
|22
|2
|10
|Confiscate
|Neutral
|Status
|–
|7
|0
|17
|Relax
|Neutral
|Status
|–
|12
|1
|18
|Major Slash
|Neutral
|Physical
|150
|33
|1
Pigepic will learn these techniques by breeding:
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Hypnosis
|Mental
|Status
|–
|12
|1
|Head Charge
|Melee
|Physical
|80
|10
|1
|Sharp Rain
|Water
|Special
|130
|20
|2
Pigepic Location
You can find Pigepic near these Islands, Routes and Landmarks
|Routes / Landmarks
|Island
|Frequency
|Level
|Prasine Coast
|Deniz
|Common
|3-5
|Thalassian Cliffs
|Deniz
|Common
|5-10
|The Gifted Bridges
|Deniz
|Common
|11-14