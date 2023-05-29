In this guide, we will be discussing all about Pigepic and where you can catch him. For full details, read on about Temtem Pigepic Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.

Pigepic falls into the category of Wind Type Temtem and it has no further evolutions.

He looks like a fluffy round pig with small round eyes and a pig-like nose in the shape of a heart. He has a wine red skin with a pink shade on some parts as well.

It is not a small creature but has short hooved legs and that is why it is close to the ground. It also rocks a spiral tail along with small wings that can be used to low flight. It changes color to black and blue when it goes into Luma form. Pigepic has the following base stats

HP: 54

STA: 72

SPD: 58

ATK: 60

DEF: 72

SPATK: 45

SPDEF: 72

Type Matchup

The following list shows how much damage is taken by Pigepic from each attacker type:

2x from Electric

0.5x from Earth

0.5x from Wind

Techniques

Pigepic will learn these techniques by leveling

Lvl Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold 1 Bamboozle Mental Status – 16 0 1 Scratch Neutral Physical 20 4 0 3 Nibble Neutral Physical 37 7 0 6 Nimble Wind Status – 4 0 12 Heavy Blow Neutral Physical 58 11 0 20 Wind Burst (Stab) Wind Special 90 12 0 31 Tornado (Stab) Wind Special 145 31 1 41 Oshi-Dashi Melee Physical 150 28 1

Pigepic will learn these techniques by technique courses:

TC# Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold 2 Stone Wall Earth Status – 18 1 3 Turbo Choreography Wind (+Wind) Status – 27 1 4 Wake Up Neutral Physical 1 – 0 5 Misogi Water (+ Water) Status – 22 2 10 Confiscate Neutral Status – 7 0 17 Relax Neutral Status – 12 1 18 Major Slash Neutral Physical 150 33 1

Pigepic will learn these techniques by breeding:

Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Hypnosis Mental Status – 12 1 Head Charge Melee Physical 80 10 1 Sharp Rain Water Special 130 20 2

Pigepic Location

You can find Pigepic near these Islands, Routes and Landmarks