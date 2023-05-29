Kinu looks like a cute spirit Temtem. For detailed breakdown, read this Temtem Kinu Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats guide.
Temtem Kinu Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats
Kinu is a nature and a mental type temtem and they are one of the rarest temtem found and they are like the mysteries of nature. They are so rare that tamers even think they are no more than a legend so whenever they show up Ominesians treat them with respect only reserved for guardian spirits of the Banyan.
The following are the base stats for Kinu.
- HP: 47
- Stamina: 74
- Speed: 74
- Attack: 53
- Defence: 41
- Attack: 69
- Defence: 96
Kinu Locations
Kinu can be found on the following location(s):
- It will be found on the Island of Omniesia, on the route of Giant Banyan.
Kinu Techniques
Following techniques can be learned by Kinu by levelling up:
|Lvl
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|1
|Scratch
|neutral
|Physical
|20
|4
|0
|Normal
|4
|Sharp Leaf
|nature
|Physical
|50
|7
|0
|Normal
|8
|Hypnosis
|mental
|Status
|–
|12
|1
|Low
|12
|Intimidation
|mental
|Status
|–
|12
|2
|Low
|18
|Revitalize
|nature(+nature)
|Status
|–
|15
|1
|Normal
|22
|Beta Burst
|mental
|Special
|100
|23
|0
|Normal
|30
|Gaia
|nature
|Status
|–
|15
|3
|Very Low
|37
|Lifeful Sap
|nature
|Status
|–
|12
|0
|Normal
|38
|Sacrifice
|neutral
|Status
|–
|–
|1
|High
Kinu can learn these techniques through technique courses:
|TC#
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|2
|Stone Wall
|earth
|Status
|–
|18
|1
|Low
|3
|Turbo Choreography
|wind(+wind)
|Status
|–
|27
|1
|Very High
|4
|Wake Up
|neutral
|Physical
|1
|–
|0
|Very High
|5
|Misogi
|water(+water)
|Status
|–
|22
|2
|Normal
And these can be learned through breeding:
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|Lullaby
|mental
|Status
|–
|27
|2
|Low
Evolution
There is no evolution available for Kinu just yet.
Traits
Benefactor: It will restore 10% of Max HP when an ally is damaged.
Hover: It reduces attack damage taken by 50% when attacked by Earth technique.
Type Defense
Type Defense will tell you how much damage a temtem can take from each other type of temtem.
- Neutral: 0.5x damage
- Fire: 2x damage
- Water: 0.5x damage
- Nature: 0.5x damage
- Electric: 1x damage
- Earth: 0.5x damage
- Mental: 1x damage
- Wind: 1x damage
- Digital: 2x damage
- Melee: 0.5x damage
- Crystal: 2x damage
- Toxic: 2x damage