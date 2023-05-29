Temtem Kinu Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

By Arqam

Kinu looks like a cute spirit Temtem. For detailed breakdown, read this Temtem Kinu Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats guide.

Kinu is a nature and a mental type temtem and they are one of the rarest temtem found and they are like the mysteries of nature. They are so rare that tamers even think they are no more than a legend so whenever they show up Ominesians treat them with respect only reserved for guardian spirits of the Banyan.

The following are the base stats for Kinu.

  • HP: 47
  • Stamina: 74
  • Speed: 74
  • Attack: 53
  • Defence: 41
  • Attack: 69
  • Defence: 96

Kinu Locations
Kinu can be found on the following location(s):

  • It will be found on the Island of Omniesia, on the route of Giant Banyan.

Kinu Techniques
Following techniques can be learned by Kinu by levelling up:

Lvl Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority
1 Scratch neutral Physical 20 4 0 Normal
4 Sharp Leaf nature Physical 50 7 0 Normal
8 Hypnosis mental Status 12 1 Low
12 Intimidation mental Status 12 2 Low
18 Revitalize nature(+nature) Status 15 1 Normal
22 Beta Burst mental Special 100 23 0 Normal
30 Gaia nature Status 15 3 Very Low
37 Lifeful Sap nature Status 12 0 Normal
38 Sacrifice neutral Status 1 High

Kinu can learn these techniques through technique courses:

TC# Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority
2 Stone Wall earth Status 18 1 Low
3 Turbo Choreography wind(+wind) Status 27 1 Very High
4 Wake Up neutral Physical 1 0 Very High
5 Misogi water(+water) Status 22 2 Normal

And these can be learned through breeding:

Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority
Lullaby mental Status 27 2 Low

Evolution
There is no evolution available for Kinu just yet.

Traits
Benefactor: It will restore 10% of Max HP when an ally is damaged.

Hover: It reduces attack damage taken by 50% when attacked by Earth technique.

Type Defense
Type Defense will tell you how much damage a temtem can take from each other type of temtem.

  • Neutral: 0.5x damage
  • Fire: 2x damage
  • Water: 0.5x damage
  • Nature: 0.5x damage
  • Electric: 1x damage
  • Earth: 0.5x damage
  • Mental: 1x damage
  • Wind: 1x damage
  • Digital: 2x damage
  • Melee: 0.5x damage
  • Crystal: 2x damage
  • Toxic: 2x damage

