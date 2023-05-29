Kinu looks like a cute spirit Temtem. For detailed breakdown, read this Temtem Kinu Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats guide.

Temtem Kinu Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Kinu is a nature and a mental type temtem and they are one of the rarest temtem found and they are like the mysteries of nature. They are so rare that tamers even think they are no more than a legend so whenever they show up Ominesians treat them with respect only reserved for guardian spirits of the Banyan.

The following are the base stats for Kinu.

HP: 47

Stamina: 74

Speed: 74

Attack: 53

Defence: 41

Attack: 69

Defence: 96

Kinu Locations

Kinu can be found on the following location(s):

It will be found on the Island of Omniesia, on the route of Giant Banyan.

Kinu Techniques

Following techniques can be learned by Kinu by levelling up:

Lvl Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 1 Scratch neutral Physical 20 4 0 Normal 4 Sharp Leaf nature Physical 50 7 0 Normal 8 Hypnosis mental Status – 12 1 Low 12 Intimidation mental Status – 12 2 Low 18 Revitalize nature(+nature) Status – 15 1 Normal 22 Beta Burst mental Special 100 23 0 Normal 30 Gaia nature Status – 15 3 Very Low 37 Lifeful Sap nature Status – 12 0 Normal 38 Sacrifice neutral Status – – 1 High

Kinu can learn these techniques through technique courses:

TC# Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 2 Stone Wall earth Status – 18 1 Low 3 Turbo Choreography wind(+wind) Status – 27 1 Very High 4 Wake Up neutral Physical 1 – 0 Very High 5 Misogi water(+water) Status – 22 2 Normal

And these can be learned through breeding:

Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority Lullaby mental Status – 27 2 Low

Evolution

There is no evolution available for Kinu just yet.

Traits

Benefactor: It will restore 10% of Max HP when an ally is damaged.

Hover: It reduces attack damage taken by 50% when attacked by Earth technique.

Type Defense

Type Defense will tell you how much damage a temtem can take from each other type of temtem.