Babawa is the final form of evolution for its line, it evolves from a Bigu.

Temtem Babawa Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Babawa looks like a slug and is blue and white in color, and it has two white horns with two antennae.

This walk-through includes all the known information about this Temtem so you can make an informed decision to add it to your party or not.

Babawa has the following base stats when you capture it and they change as it levels up.

HP: 85

STA: 92

SPD: 40

ATK: 79

DEF: 57

SPATK: 51

SPDEF: 44

Evolution

Babawa evolves from a Bigu after it has leveled up 19 times. This Temtem is the final form for a 2-stage evolutionary line.

Techniques

Here is a list of technique(s) that Babawa will learn as it levels up

Lvl Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 1 Nibble Neutral Physical 37 7 0 2 5 Shy Shield Neutral Status – 4 0 3 10 Sharp Leaf Nature Physical 50 7 0 2 15 Slime Neutral Status – 12 0 1 24 Water Cutting Lily Nature (+ Water) Physical 120 31 0 3 31 Iced Stalactite Water Physical 82 22 1 2 40 Aqua Stone Water (+ Earth) Physical 80 21 1 2 48 Harmful Lick Neutral Physical 150 29 0 1

Here is a list of technique(s) that Babawa will learn through Technique Courses

TC# Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 4 Wake Up Fire Physical 1 – 0 4 5 Misogi Water (+ Water) Status – 22 2 2 9 Antitoxins Toxic Status – 26 2 2

Here is a list of technique(s) that Babawa will learn through Breeding

Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority Bubbles Water Special 27 5 0 2 Ice Cubes Water (+ Water) Status 54 13 0 2 Toxic Slime Toxic Status 50 12 0 2

Traits

Babawa has two unique traits in the game; mucous and withdrawal.

Mucous

This trait allows Babawa to resist any damage from Electric type techniques and it also enables the Temtem to prevent any Cold and Burnt Status conditions.

Withdrawal

This trait will allow Babawa to restore 15% of its max health while the Temtem is resting, and it will also relieve Babawa of the Asleep Status condition.

Location

You will find Babawa at the Citerior and Ulterior Omninesia Water on the Omninesia Island at a common frequency at level 19 to 21.

You will also be able to run into the Temtem at the Citeroir Omninesia grass on the Omninesia Island at a common frequency at level 18 to 20.