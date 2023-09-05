How To Get Savage Lynel Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Savage Lynel Bow is a weapon that is considered one of the best among all the bows in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This bow was made with precious steel which can be found on the top of Death Mountain. The bow is enough powerful to break the thick armor as a piece of cake.

It comes with a high durability of 45 and it shoots three arrows together, each arrow consisting of 32 damage. So, three arrows will deal 96 damage with a single attack. It is not easy to find Savage Lynel Bow but finding it is worth all the hurdles.

This article has covered many locations for you to acquire the Savage Lynel Bow and who you need to kill in order to get this bow in Zelda: Totk.

Savage Lynel Bow locations in Tears of the Kingdom

There are two ways that you can acquire the Savage Lynel Bow in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The first way is to explore the region of Lanayru Wetlands Depths.

The second way is to slay two enemies which are White-Maned Lynels and Silver-Maned Lynels. There are high chances of getting the Savage Lynel bow as a dropped weapon when you encounter these enemies.

There are multiple locations where you can find these enemies in Zelda: Totk. All of these locations are mentioned below with an image for your convenience to find them quickly.

Bubinga Grove

Once you make your way to Bubinga Grove’s depths, you must go northwest to find an enemy called Armored White-Maned Lyenl as mentioned above in the image. You can also locate this place when you go west from the location of Secluded Coliseum.

Upon reaching there, you need to slay this enemy and it might be possible that you will get a chest that contains Savage Lynel Bow.

Gloom’s Approach

Another Armored White-Maned Lyenl can be found in the depths of the Zelda map when you move from Gloom’s Approach to the western side near to lighthouse as mentioned above in the image.

Another way to find this location is to go to Southeast from Lindor Canyon Mine.

Once you encounter this enemy in the depths, defeat him and get the chest that might contain Savage Lynel Bow.

Floating Coliseum

As mentioned above, you can also get Savage Lynel Bow by defeating Silver-Maned Lynel in Zelda: Totk. You can find this enemy in the depths at the location of the Floating Coliseum.

This location can be found in the east of Daphnes Canyon Mine as mentioned above in the image. Another way to find this place is by going east from Dailte Grove.

East of Hebra Mountain

One more Silver and white Maned Lynel can be located in the east of the Hebra Mountains in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can find this enemy in the east of Tama Pond in this region. At this place mentioned above in the image, you will only find one of the enemies, it can be Silver, White, or Blue.

If you visit this place and find Silver or White Lynel, there are high chance that you will get Lynel Bow chest as a dropped weapon.

Lanayru Wetlands Depths

In the region of Lanayru Wetlands Depths, there are high chance that you may come across a chest on the ground while you are discovering the area circled above in the image.