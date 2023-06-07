Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Hestu’s Concerns Walkthrough 

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled with content up to the brim and when it comes to adventures, it doesn’t lack. Aside from the main storyline and the side quests, there are side adventures that you can also take part in. Hetsu’s Concerns is one such side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

For this one, you will have to locate and help a character named Hestu. In return, he will give your inventory an upgrade.

Follow along with the guide as we dive deeper into how you can unlock and complete Hestu’s Concerns side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock Hestu’s Concerns in Zelda: TotK

You will come across Hetsu several times during your playthrough. But in order for that to happen, you need to find him in Lindor’s Brow in Hyrule Ridge.

You can follow these coordinates -1706, 1053, 0195 for a more precise location. Once you reach the location, you will find Hetsu out there in the open on his knees, shaking with fear.

Talk to him and he will tell you that he is scared of the tree in the distance. Once this conversation comes to a halt, the side adventure will be triggered automatically.

How to complete Hestu’s Concerns in Zelda: TotK

Here is how you can complete Hestu’s Concerns side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Prerequisite

Although there is no prior requirement for Hetsu’s Concern side adventure, you will need Korok Seeds during it. So it is best to have a couple of them handy.

Defeat the Trees

As absurd as it sounds, it is a real objective in this side adventure. After talking to Hetsu, you will have to approach the tree nearby which will come to life. It will start following you and attacking you.

The best way to take the tree down is by using fire. You can use any fire weapon such as a bow and arrow with a Fire Fruit attached to your arrows. A few shots should suffice since the fire has a lasting effect. Defeat the tree and proceed to the next objective.

Give Hetsu a Korok Seed

Hetsu will no longer be scared once you deal with the threat. He will share his story with you about where he lost his Korok Seed that gave his Maracas the sound they make.

He will tell you that only if you had Korok Seed for him, he could’ve given your inventory an upgrade. If you have one on you, give it to him.

He will do his iconic Hetsu Dance and at the end, you will receive your inventory upgrade. This will conclude Hetsu’s Concern side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.