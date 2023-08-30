How To Get The Feathered Edge In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Feathered Edge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a brilliant sword crafted by Rito Craftsmen to grant the Rito Warriors victory in battle. This one-handed weapon has brilliant stats and perks that can be of great use as you venture into the lands of the Kingdom.

As you swing the Feathered Edge, you’ll unleash powerful winds onto your enemies to take them down. This weapon can be found in two locations on the Surface in TotK, and we’ll show you exactly how to get it. So, let’s get started.

Feathered Edge locations in Tears of the Kingdom

The Feathered Edge is a powerful sword found at two cave locations in Tears of the Kingdom. These cave locations can be found in the following regions:

Hebra Mountains

Tabantha Frontier

Location 1: Lake Kilsie Cave

The first location where you can find the Feathered Edge weapon in TotK is the Lake Kilsie Cave on the north shore of Lake Kilsie, in the Hebra Mountains.

As you head into the cave, you’ll encounter enemies in different locations you must defeat. You’ll come to a cliff with powerful winds blowing upward as you move forward.

You’ll have to use these winds to your advantage and paraglide up and down the cave to get to the Feathered Edge. As you travel up and down this section, you’ll see small tunnels leading to a mini cave with items. The Feathered Edge is located inside a chest in one of those mini caves. Go ahead and claim it.

Location 2: Pikida Stonegrove Northwest Cave

Another location for the Feathered Edge in Tears of the Kingdom is the Pikida Stonegrove Northwest Cave. This cave is located in the northwest region of the Pikida Stonegrove, located in the Hebra Mountains Region. The entrance to the cave has been marked on the map above.

As you travel through the cave, you’ll reach a point where strong wings will take you upwards using your paraglide. Use the winds to navigate up into the cave, where you’ll find a mini cave. This mini cave will have a chest containing the Feathered Edge inside. Go ahead and collect your weapon from this chest.

Feathered Edge stats and attacks

Hyrule Compendium Number: 348

Base Damage: 6

Special Properties: Wind Burst

The Feathered Edge in Zelda Totk is a one-handed weapon with unique stats and features that will blow your enemies away. This weapon is a double-edged sword with a decayed blade and produces power winds in the direction you yield it. It is a great sword to equip in the game and also deals great damage.