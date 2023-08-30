How To Get The Eightfold Blade In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Eightfold Blade is a one-handed weapon that Link can equip in the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The weapon is best for stealth kills and guarantees a perfect blow to your enemies.

Players who have been using this weapon or want to use it should know that the weapon will be of less use if the health keeps on decaying, however, there is an abundance of chests and enemies to kill that will provide you with the Eightfold Blade in Zelda TotK.

Eightfold Blade locations in Tears of the Kingdom

The Eightfold Blade is usually found in chests that are in enemy Camps or dropped by defeating variations of Like Likes in Tears of the Kingdom.

The weapon can also be acquired by defeating a Footsoldier of the Yiga Clan wielding the Eightfold Blade.

These events and chests can be found in the regions of Hyrule Field and the Gerudo Highlands in the Surface Map of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Location 1: Chest located near Kakariko Village

The Eightfold Blade can be found in a chest dropped by different variations of Like Likes near Kakariko Village north of the Pillars of Levia. The Chests are filled with rare items including weapons.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If you cannot find the Eightfold blade in the Like Likes chests in Kakariko Village. There is another way of getting it by taking a right from the Kakariko Village Well and walking towards a chest.

Upon opening the chest, you will be rewarded with the Eightfold Blade in Zelda: TotK. The location of the well has been pinned on the picture shown above.

Location 2: Chest found in north of Riola Springs

The Eightfold Blade can be found inside a chest dropped by a Lightning Like Like that you will encounter inside the tunnel.

The Tunnel is Located between the Keelay Plain and Mount Floria. The exact location is given in the picture shown above.

Location 3: Chest east of the Sahasra Slope

If you’re close to the Sahara Slope, now would be an amazing opportunity to get your hands on the Eightfold Blade by heading East of the Sahasra Slope towards an enemy Camp. Upon defeating the enemies, you will find a chest that holds the Eightfold Blade in Tears of the Kingdom.

Location 4: Yiga Clan Hideout in North Akkala Beach

Another one of the many locations to find the Eightfold Blade is to head Northwest of the north Akkala Beach towards the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab where you’ll find a Yiga Clan Hideout.

Kill the Yiga Footsoldier and get your hands on the blade. The Coordinates for the location are: 4507, 3147, 0245.

Location 5: Yiga Clan Member west of the Temple of Time Ruins

A Yiga Clan member will be disguised as a merchant selling bananas in the West of the Temple of Time Ruins between the River of the Dead and the Great Plateau.

Your task is to find and kill him. Upon doing so you’ll be rewarded with the Eightfold Blade as well as rupees and a Mighty Banana in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Location 6: Yiga Clan Hideout south of the Temple of Time Ruins

Head over to the south of the Temple of Time Ruins towards the very ends as shown in the image above. The location leads to a Yiga Clan Hideout where you’ll be required to take out a Yiga footsoldier to get access to the Eightfold Blade in Zelda Totk.

The coordinates for the location are 0793, -2256, 0087