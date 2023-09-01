How To Get The Duplex Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Want to kill two birds with one stone, look no further than the Duplex Bow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The bow can fire 2 arrows at once, ensuring your opponent goes out swiftly.

The Duplex Bow can be found in the hands of the Yiga Clan archers and each arrow fired from the bow boasts a damage of 14 combined with the ability to fire two at once increasing the total base damage output to 28.

This guide includes all the necessary steps through which you can obtain the Duplex Bow in Zelda: TotK

How to get the Duplex Bow in Tears of the Kingdom

There are two methods through which you can get your hands on the Duplex Bow in Zelda: TotK.

Infiltrate the Yiga Clan Hideouts

Yiga Clan Hideouts can be found scattered all around the Gerudo Highlands or the Gerudo Dessert. To get a hold of the Duplex Bow kill a footsoldier who has the Duplex Bow in his hands.

The image shown above shows the locations of the Yiga Clan Hideouts in the Gerudo Dessert and Gerudo Highlands region.

Defeat Yiga Footsoldier Assassins

Yiga Footsoldiers can be found around the Surface map in the Hyrule Region roaming around in disguises. You can obtain the Duplex Bow from those carrying it by finding and killing him.

The image shown above shows a marked location where you might get the Duplex Bow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Does the Duplex Bow respawn after it breaks in Zelda: TotK?

The Duplex Bow is no different than other weapons that have the breaking factor in the. After using the Duplex Bow for a while, you may face a decrease in the bow’s stats to provide damage to enemies. At some point in time, it will break.

If you’re trying to reobtain the Duplex Bow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, try to infiltrate Yiga Clan Hideouts or sniff out Yiga Footsoldiers who’ve disguised themselves in the Hyrule area. They keep on spawning and provide you with an endless amount of new Duplex Bows.