Tales of Arise Best Accessories Guide

Accessories in Tales of Arise are items that can grant a variety of powerful buffs to each of your characters. In this guide, we will be covering everything that you need to know about Accessories in Tales of Arise, including accessory crafting and accessory skill transfer!

Tales of Arise Best Accessories

Accessories are items in Tales of Arise that you’ll find either in chests or craft them yourselves. They provide loads of buffs that can protect you from status ailments, helps you move faster, minimize the spell casting time and a whole lot more!

Whilst finding them is very simple (chests or quest rewards), what’s more interesting is accessory crafting! Let’s discuss it below!

You can craft Accessories from the very start in the Tales of Arise. When you gain access to new weapons in Ulzebek you get access to crafting as well. The crafting list will expand with time as you find more materials for crafting.

Materials required For Crafting Accessories

You will get the most crafting material by harvesting stone, crystal, mining minerals deposits, etc. You will also get some of the material from the beating enemies and Bosses in the game.

Each crafting material will also have its own rarity. The material dropped by strong bosses in the latter part of the game has a higher rarity than your average joe enemy. The rarer the material the better quality of accessory crafted using it!

How to Craft Accessories

There are two ways in which you can craft an item in Tales of Arise. Firstly, by going to a Campfire and talking to a Shopkeeper and secondly, by going to an inn and talking to the Engraver.

When talking at these two places, you can select the Craft Accessory option and after that, you can select the available accessories from the scroll-down list available there.

Once you have selected an accessory to craft then it’s time to select the quality of Ore you want to craft the accessory with.

The better the rarity or quality of Ore is, the better the Accessory will be. 4 is the maximum rarity for quality here.

Enhancing Your Accessories

Once the accessory is crafted, you will see that it has no skills unlocked yet and here the feature of enhancing comes to play. Now you have to go all the way back to the Main Accessory menu and there select the Enhance Accessory option.

Now you will have a list of all the Accessories that can be upgraded.

Choose the Accessory you want to upgrade, and you will move to the next option where you have the list of materials with rankings; You can feed these materials into the accessory you want to enhance.

Skill Transferring

The last thing you will need to know about accessories in Tales of Arise is Skills transferring. This feature will help you in creating a powerful skill when you upgrading to another accessory.

This is very useful in the end part of the game as you can have very strong material collected by then and you can enhance your skills to the next level.

Now you might be thinking about how the transferring skills feature works. Let’s start with how to transfer skills.

How to Transfer Skills

First of all, you have to select a base Accessory on which you want to receive the new skill.

After that, select the Accessory you want to extract the skill from (This means the Accessory which has the skill you want to transfer to a new Accessory).

Now it’s time to select the skill you want to transfer from the Transferable Skills list. Next, select the skill you want to replace in the base Accessory.

Now confirm the transfer and the skill will be transferred to a new Accessory and the Accessory you extracted the skill from will be destroyed.

All the Accessories you can Craft in the Tales of Arise are given below

Accessories